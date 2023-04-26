Ben Whishaw: From BAFTAs to Emmys for ‘This is Going to Hurt’?

Ben Whishaw could well be Emmy bound for his acclaimed portrayal of Adam Kay in the Hulu miniseries “This is Going to Hurt.” Kay just won a BAFTA Craft Award for adapting his bestselling memoir of the same name that chronicled his time as a junior doctor in his native England. And Wishaw contends at the upcoming main ceremony on May 14.

Kay works in a chaotic obstetrics and gynecology ward in an NHS hospital. He has to deal with a whole array of medical nightmares as he struggles to balance his work and home life. The series juggles black comedy with brutal drama. While Kay can be thoroughly unlikeable character, Whishaw’s boyish charm and snarky humor always keep you on his side. His fourth-wall breaking moments are sharp and punchy, while his breakdown in the season finale feels like an earned moment of emotional relief after he has taken us with him on a draining journey.

Whishaw won over the critics on both sides of the Atlantic.

Katie Rosseinsky of the Evening Standard wrote the show’s gear-changes from black comedy to bleak drama could have caused issued but Whishaw “anchors” the show with his lead performance. She wrote: “These tonal shifts might have ended up a bit “Alton Towers” – to borrow a phrase from Adam, criticising medical student Shruti (Ambika Mod) for crashing the aforementioned gurney into the walls like a dodgem – in less assured hands, but Whishaw is such an engaging performer that the whole thing feels effortlessly authentic. He’s our anchor in the whirlwind of the ward.”

Ed Cumming of the Independent gave the show a five-star, largely thanks to Whishaw’s performance. He wrote: “Whishaw’s last outing was in his performance as Q in ‘No Time to Die.’ It’s refreshing to see him freed from the shackles of that claggy franchise into a role better suited to his gifts. Reassuring, too, because ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ relies almost entirely on him. Adam is spiky but empathetic, and displays fluent comic timing when quipping to a patient, or breaking the fourth wall.”

And Boyd Hilton of Empire claimed that this was a “career-best” performance, writing: “Whishaw’s performance is a superbly judged high-wire act; his relentless sarcasm softened by an infusion of charm when dealing with patients, but curdling into something nastier, bordering on bullying, when “mentoring” his new junior colleague Shruti.”

Peter Travers of ABC News said: “Whishaw can do anything. But his talent shines on its highest beams as Adam Kay, the comedy writer and stand-up who turned his former life as a junior doctor in obstetrics and gynecology at a London hospital into a bestselling memoir and now an identically titled TV series.”

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Whishaw gives the character’s steady descent just the right mixture of gravity and levity.” He wrote: “The first thing that needs to be said about Whishaw’s performance, a point I’ve probably buried while accentuating the watch-through-clenched-fingers aspects of the show, is that he’s extraordinarily funny. Adam, who has the power of direct address to the camera, has a lot of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag in him, in that his self-flagellation and neuroses build an aura of constant tension even if his intentions are rarely malignant.”

At this time of writing, Whishaw sits just outside of our predicted six contenders for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor: Steve Carell (“The Patient”), Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”), Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), and, in first place, Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”) Among the others jockeying for a slot: Jesse Eisenberg (“Fleishman is in Trouble”), Jesse Plemons (“Love and Death”), Justin Theroux (“White House Plumbers”), Steven Yeun (“Beef”), and Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”).

Wishaw won the Emmy for Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor in 2019 for portraying another real-life person, Norman Josiffe, in “A Very English Scandal.”

