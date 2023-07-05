Benedict Cumberbatch suggests Doctor Strange will return to the MCU ‘next year’

Benedict Cumberbatch has been a working actor for more than 20 years, even getting a couple of Oscar nominations, but things turned around for him when he starred as the title character in Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange” in 2016. Cumberbatch last appeared as the character in 2022’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but he recently hinted that Dr. Stephen Strange will be returning sooner rather than later.

Cumberbatch recently appeared as a guest on the JW3 Speaker Series, and inevitably, the talk veered toward Marvel’s good doctor, who may appear in one of the 2024 releases going by Cumberbatch stating, “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.”

“Multiverse of Madness” ended in a cliffhanger, and it did well enough at the box office – it grossed $955.8 million worldwide – to warrant a third “Doctor Strange” movie, although none has been announced or dated yet. Cumberbatch’s comment makes it sound like he’ll either be appearing in one of the 2024 movies or possibly in one of the Disney+ series planned for next year.

The next “Avengers” movie, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” was pushed back a year to May 1, 2026, recently, and presumably, Doctor Strange will be part of that, but if Cumberbatch has been filming or has been notified that he’s needed, there are a few places he might turn up first.

First up in 2024 is “Captain America: Brave New World.” That film returns Anthony Mackie to his role as Captain America, having inherited the shield in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” After that, there’s Ryan Reynolds‘ “Deadpool 3,” his first movie under the Marvel Studios banner, which has been hinting at guest appearances from other MCU characters. The last option is the “Thunderbolts” movie, scheduled for December 20, 2024, before we get into the various Marvel series on Disney+.

That’s where things get trickier because there are five undated series that presumably will hit streaming in 2024, and the most likely suspects are the already-filmed “Loki” Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, and “Agatha: Cover of Chaos,” in which Kathryn Hahn will revive her character from the Emmy-winning 2021 show “WandaVision” series.

Wherever Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange ends up appearing next, whether it’s a cameo or a larger role, MCU fans should be excited, because he’s become more of a fan favorite, as other actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans finished their tenures as Avengers.

