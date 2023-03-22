Although some of the most famous works about the Holocaust appear in other media — “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” for example, among books and Steven Spielberg‘s “Schindler’s List” in films — television is the medium that has brought the horror of the Nazis’ murder of six million Jews to the most people around the world. The importance of shining a light on the evil plan behind the Holocaust may be even more crucial today, as the Nazi agenda of white supremacy has made an unfortunate return in these times, once again rising (and even flourishing) in countries around the world.

Even taking on a subject as horrifyingly specific as the Holocaust, television has responded by telling the story in many different ways — through epic miniseries (“Holocaust,” “War and Remembrance”), dramas about Jewish prisoners (“Playing for Time,” “God on Trial”), adventures of both rescuers (“Miracle at Midnight,” “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler”) and rebels (“Uprising,” “Escape from Sobibor”) and even a look into the Nazi psyche itself (“Conspiracy”).

No matter the many approaches to this challenging and difficult subject, this list contains some of the finest hours of television of the last five decades. Let’s then count down the 12 best Holocaust TV shows, ranked worst to best. Also check out our corresponding gallery of the 15 best Holocaust movies.

Next on the list will undoubtedly be “A Small Light,” National Geographic’s 2023 limited series about the Dutch woman who housed Anne Frank’s family from the Nazis. It premieres on May 1 before shifting over to Disney Plus. Read Ray Richmond‘s take on “A Small Light.”

