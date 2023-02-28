Will the Best Picture Oscar winner claim more than 4 awards for the first time in over a decade?

Since the Oscars expanded the Best Picture lineup from five films to 10, sweeps by Best Picture winners are getting harder and harder to come by. That may be due in part to the preferential ballot that decides Best Picture now, which emphasizes consensus over passion, while the rest of the categories still operate by plurality vote. In fact, no Best Picture winner has won more than four Oscars since “The Artist” (2011), which eked past that number by winning five. Could this year’s Best Picture front-runner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” achieve at least that many wins?

After “The Artist” claimed its five trophies, the win totals for Best Pictures went down. “Argo” (2012) and “12 Years a Slave” (2013) won three apiece. “Birdman” (2014) won four. “Spotlight” (2015) only managed two. “Moonlight” (2016) won three. “The Shape of Water” (2017) won four. “Green Book” (2018) won three. “Parasite” (2019) won four. And “Nomadland” (2020) and “CODA” (2021) won three apiece.

The irony is that big sweeps do occasionally still happen, but those films just don’t win Best Picture anymore. “Gravity” (2013) won seven awards. And “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), and “Dune” (2021) prevailed six times each. But none of them managed to win Best Picture. So nowadays it seems like it’s in your best interests not to collect too much hardware before the top category is announced.

But “Everything Everywhere” might just continue the trend of modest Best Picture hauls. From its 11 nominations, our odds favor it to win four times: Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Film Editing. However, the film does rank a close second in our odds for two other awards: Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Original Screenplay. So it could potentially end up with as many as six. How many awards do you think it will win on Oscar night?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?