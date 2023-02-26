‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture at PGA Awards and is coming for that Oscar

On Saturday (February 25) “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won Best Picture at the PGA Awards, a leading bellwether for the Oscar. This victory came at the best possible moment, with voting for the Academy Awards getting underway in five days. It edged out six of its Oscars rivals — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Whale.” Those last three PGA contenders were snubbed by academy voters in favor of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a leading contender at Sunday’s SAG Awards. And it won with the DGA Awards last weekend. Last month, it was named Best Picture by the Critics Choice Awards. Prior to that it had racked up a slew of prizes from various regional critics groups and reaped a leading 11 Oscars nominations.

In the 33-year history of the PGA Awards, a whopping 23 of its winners have repeated at the Oscars including last year’s double dipper “CODA.” That stat is down to the fact that the PGA has the same system of voting — the preferential ballot — used by the academy for Best Picture.

The other repeats were (in chronological order): “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Dances with Wolves,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump,” “The English Patient,” “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “Chicago,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave” (tied with “Gravity” at the PGA ), “Birdman,” “The Shape of Water,” “Green Book” and “Nomadland.”

