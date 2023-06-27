BET Awards 2023: Patti LaBelle pays tribute to Tina Turner; Sza, Beyoncé and Angela Basset win top honors [Full Winners List]

BET honored Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports across more than 20 categories at “BET Awards” 2023 on Sunday, June 25. Throughout the music-centric night, Culture’s Biggest Night paid homage to the biggest names in Hip Hop over the past five decades with special music medleys curated by acclaimed DJ and producer Kid Capri in an exciting unscripted format.

Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with an introduction from Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz. Tribute performances included BIA, Coi Leray, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Spice and Supercat. Patti LaBelle performed a powerhouse tribute to the late icon Tina Turner.

SEE Tina Turner dead: Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Questlove, Beyoncé, and two U.S. presidents honor the late icon

The complete list of winners for the “BET AWARDS” 2023 are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD: BEST NEW INTERNTIONAL ACT

Libianca

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

“BET Awards” 2023 celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by an inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers and cultural icons. The “BET Awards,” which has become synonymous with powerful Black artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

