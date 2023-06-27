BET Awards 2023: Patti LaBelle pays tribute to Tina Turner; Sza, Beyoncé and Angela Basset win top honors [Full Winners List]

BET honored Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports across more than 20 categories at “BET Awards” 2023 on Sunday, June 25. Throughout the music-centric night, Culture’s Biggest Night paid homage to the biggest names in Hip Hop over the past five decades with special music medleys curated by acclaimed DJ and producer Kid Capri in an exciting unscripted format.
Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with an introduction from Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz. Tribute performances included BIA, Coi Leray, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Spice and Supercat. Patti LaBelle performed a powerhouse tribute to the late icon Tina Turner.
The complete list of winners for the “BET AWARDS” 2023 are:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS – SZA
RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill – SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD: BEST NEW INTERNTIONAL ACT
Libianca
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy
“BET Awards” 2023 celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by an inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers and cultural icons. The “BET Awards,” which has become synonymous with powerful Black artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.
