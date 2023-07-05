‘Better Call Saul’ must win a 2023 acting Emmy to avoid this unfortunate record

Once Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn both lost on their 2022 Emmy nominations for “Better Call Saul,” their show joined “Murder, She Wrote” in first place on the list of drama series with the most unsuccessful TV academy acting notices and no wins, at 13. With six regulars and seven guests on this year’s first-round ballot, the recently concluded AMC program could potentially double its current acting Emmy nominations total and comfortably surpass that of its parent series, “Breaking Bad” (17). However, if it at least reaches 19 and none of its 2023 contenders triumph, it will set a new record as the show with the most failed acting bids and no wins, regardless of genre.

“Better Call Saul” ran for a total of six seasons, the last of which was split into two parts. After primarily beginning as a prequel series to “Breaking Bad” about formerly supporting character Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), its focus ends up shifting to what happens to him after his involvement with New Mexico’s most powerful drug lords. After Jimmy squanders his chance at a fresh start by turning to back to crime, his past wrongdoings are brought to light, and he ultimately embraces the idea of being held to justice since it’s the only way he can live as his true self.

Five of the series’ 13 acting Emmy mentions went to Odenkirk, whose portrayal of the title character spanned 13 years. Another four were for Jonathan Banks’ supporting performance as Mike Ehrmantraut, a role he originated on “Breaking Bad” and was first recognized for in 2013. Similarly, 2012 “Breaking Bad” nominee Giancarlo Esposito received two supporting notices for reprising the part of Gus Fring on the spinoff. The remaining two bids were for Seehorn and Michael McKean’s respective supporting and guest performances as original characters Kim Wexler and Chuck McGill.

All five of the previously nominated actors are on the ballot this year, as are main cast members Carol Burnett and Pat Healy and guest performers Betsy Brandt, Juan Carlos Cantu, Bryan Cranston, Tony Dalton, Mark Margolis and Aaron Paul. Brandt, Cranston, Margolis and Paul returned to their respective “Breaking Bad” roles of Marie Schrader, Walter White, Hector Salamanca and Jesse Pinkman.

As of now, the overall record for most unsuccessful acting Emmy nominations and no victories belongs to the sitcom “Barney Miller,” which amassed 18 between 1976 and 1982, including seven for its star Hal Linden. Until 2015, “Mad Men” had it beat with a whopping 34 failed bids, but the curse broke when Jon Hamm finally won the drama actor prize on his eighth and final try. “Better Call Saul” is tied in fourth place on the general list with “Murder, She Wrote” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (all at 13 losses), behind “Black-ish” (14) in third and “Newhart” (17) in second.

The unfortunate reality is that “Better Call Saul” has never won an Emmy at all despite receiving an impressive 46 nominations, including six for Best Drama Series. In the top category, it’s currently tied with “St. Elsewhere” for most bids without a win, and another loss would make it the singular holder of that record. While it doesn’t seem to have a great chance of toppling “Succession” there this year, its appearances in up to five acting lineups coupled with its status as a popular departing series could more than reasonably help it avoid at least one regrettable record.

