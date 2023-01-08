‘Better Call Saul’ is YOUR choice to win 2023 Best Drama Series Golden Globe [POLL RESULTS]

Having had all five of its previous seasons overlooked, “Better Call Saul” has earned its first Best Drama Series Golden Globe nomination for its final batch of episodes. The “Breaking Bad” spinoff, which aired on AMC from 2015 to 2022, can now emulate its predecessor by taking this prize for its farewell season. According to a recent Gold Derby poll, this would be a fairly welcome result. More than one-third of voters showed support for “Better Call Saul” when we asked which of the five 2023 drama nominees most deserves to win, putting it at least 15 percentage points ahead of any other choice. Would you be happy with this outcome or do you think another show should win? Take to the comments or our forums and let your voice be heard before the award is handed out next week.

Here are the complete poll results for what YOU want to see win this year’s Best Drama Series Golden Globe:

35% – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

20% – “Severance” (Apple TV+)

17% – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

16% – “Ozark” (Netflix)

13% – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gold Derby’s odds indicate a different end result in the 2023 Best Drama Series race, as “Severance” is shown to be the likeliest winner by a massive margin. “The Crown,” which received this award in 2017 and 2021, is in second place on our predictions list, and is followed in order by “House of the Dragon,” “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark.”

We do predict that “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk will finally score a Best Drama Actor win on his fifth bid, but Adam Scott of “Severance” is giving him a run for his money. Scott’s cast mate, John Turturro, is expected to become the inaugural champion in the Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor category, which was established to separate featured male performers on continuing programs from those on non-continuing ones.

Aside from “The Crown,” drama series that have received this top honor in recent years include “Succession” (2020; 2022), “The Americans” (2019) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2018).

Tune in to the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to see what wins Best Drama Series, as well as 12 other competitive TV trophies. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

