Can ‘Better Call Saul’ finally win its first Emmy for final season?

Who could have ever predicted that when “Better Call Saul” premiered in 2015, straight off the heels of one of the most victorious final seasons at the Emmys with its predecessor “Breaking Bad,” that it would suffer one of the biggest Emmy droughts in history? The AMC prequel series amassed 46 total nominations in the loss column to date, and has still yet to win a single Emmy Award. This will be its last chance as it contends for its final season’s second installment, which contains its concluding six episodes; will this be the year it finally wins something as the show bids farewell?

Last year for its first half of its final season, the legal crime drama garnered seven Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk (as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic), Best Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn (as Kim Wexler) and Best Drama Writing for Thomas Schnauz. The series itself looks open to nab a final nomination, as it is only one of three shows from last year’s lineup that are eligible this year, along with “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.” But it will face a lot of brand new shows like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon” and “Andor,” as well as returning series like “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” and “The White Lotus,” the latter of which moves to the drama category after competing in limited series last year.

The acting categories are a bit trickier, though. Odenkirk is the only main cast member who is credited in all six episodes, so he is the most likely to reap a bid in Best Drama Actor, especially since he hit the precursors (Golden Globes and SAG Awards) and won at the Critics Choice Awards. His co-stars Seehorn and Jonathan Banks (as Mike Ehrmantraut) have both materialized in four episodes, qualifying them in the supporting categories, with more assurance on Seehorn, given her mention last year and that the final half was her centerpiece with Odenkirk. Banks may have more of an uphill battle since he was snubbed the previous two windows, but he did break into the SAG Awards for the first time in his career with an individual nomination (the only supporting performer in the category), joining Odenkirk, so not all hope is lost.

Someone that people may not expect could also get an Emmy citation is comedy icon Carol Burnett, who appeared in the last four episodes of the series as Marion. Burnett already joined Seehorn in receiving a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and could likely repeat at the Emmys with her against-type performance and legendary status.

In terms of cast members Giancarlo Esposito (as Gus Fring) and Tony Dalton (as Lalo Salamanca), their category placements are open. Per the Emmy rule, actors who have appeared in less than 50% of the season are eligible for the guest acting categories. Esposito only made appearances in the first two episodes of the second half, while Dalton was solely in the midseason premiere, which makes them both qualified for Best Drama Guest Actor. Their bills as main cast members, however, does present the argument of being submitted in Best Supporting Actor, the same way the show did with Michael Mando last year for the first half, despite only appearing in 3/7 episodes; however that also did not translate to an Emmy nomination. Esposito has had a lot of awards success with “Better Call Saul,” recently winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, and was the only actor to get in for the fifth season, while Dalton has yet to receive an Emmy mention.

Speaking of guest acting categories, the stars of “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, make special appearances in two episodes each as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Both are multiple Emmy winners for the show’s predecessor, so that could fare well for them in the Best Guest Actor category. Another “Breaking Bad” alum that makes a surprise showing is Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader in the series finale, who could make a run for Best Guest Actress for a memorable performance.

Lastly, there are the writing and directing categories, of which for the former there are episodes penned by perennial nominees Schnauz, Gordon Smith, co-creator Vince Gilligan, and co-creator Peter Gould – who wrote the series finale – as well as Ann Cherkis and Alison Tatlock. The writers’ branch has always supported the show, so it is likely at least one episode will be nominated. With the latter, “Better Call Saul” has surprisingly only received one Emmy directing bid for Gilligan in Season 3, but he also was lately nominated at the DGA Awards for the penultimate episode, “Waterworks,” so perhaps that could make its way to the Emmy category; Schnauz and Gould also directed their written episodes, and Michael Morris and “Breaking Bad” Emmy veteran Michelle MacLaren are in the running.

Even though “Better Call Saul” aired its final installment early in the eligibility period back in August, it has sustained its awards momentum, being recognized at many of the precursors and guild awards. The last season delivered a satisfying and fitting conclusion for all the main characters and now is the last time to reward the series with an Emmy win somewhere before it officially ends up in the history books as the biggest bridesmaid.

