‘Better Call Saul’ has 7 last chances to win its first Emmy Award — something, anything

No matter what happens at the 2023 Emmys ceremony in September, “Better Call Saul” will go down in television history as a 53-time nominee. That’s not too shabby. But, let’s just be real, it’s high time for the show to become an Emmy winner. To date, AMC’s spin-off of “Breaking Bad” has lost 46 times with the television academy, including six for Best Drama Series. It just nabbed seven additional nominations this year for the second half of its farewell season, so pundits everywhere are wondering: Will “Better Call Saul” finally win an Emmy?

Its seven last chance nominations are in Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk, Best Drama Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn, Best Drama Writing for both Gordon Smith (“Point and Shoot”) and Peter Gould (“Saul Gone”), Best Picture Editing and Best Sound Mixing. In addition, “Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training” picked up a bid in Best Short Form Series, which doesn’t count toward its total.

“Better Call Saul” ran for a total of six seasons, the last of which was split into two parts, making it eligible at the 2022 Emmys and 2023 Emmys. After primarily beginning as a prequel series to “Breaking Bad” about Odenkirk’s formerly supporting character Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), its focus ends up shifting to what happens to him after his involvement with New Mexico’s most powerful drug lords. In the series finale, the two shows’ timelines have caught up to each other and Jimmy ends up going to prison for his various crimes.

In terms of the “BCS” ensemble, Odenkirk leads the pack with six total nominations across the seven Emmy cycles, missing only in 2020. Another four bids were for Jonathan Banks’ supporting performance as Mike Ehrmantraut (2015, ’16, ’17, ’19), a role he originated on “Breaking Bad.” Similarly, Giancarlo Esposito received two supporting notices (2019, ’20) for reprising the part of Gus Fring on the spinoff. Seehorn scored her second consecutive citation this year for playing Jimmy’s love interest Kim Wexler. And Michael McKean reaped a single guest nom as Jimmy’s brother Chuck McGill in 2019.

In the final episodes, several “Breaking Bad” characters popped up on “Better Call Saul” for the first time, including Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Mark Margolis as Hector “Tio” Salamanca and Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader. All four actors appeared on the 2023 Emmy ballot in the guest categories, but unfortunately, none of them made the cut with voters.

In the Best Drama Series category, “BCS” now holds the record for the most nominations (seven) without a win. While it doesn’t seem to have a great chance of toppling HBO’s trio of front-runners (“Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us”) this year in that top race, fans are still hoping it will claim a trophy for one of its other last chance nominations. Time is running out.

