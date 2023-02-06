Beyonce now the most awarded artist in Grammys history: Here’s every award she has ever won

A record that has stood for more than two decades at the Grammy Awards has been broken. With her four wins in 2023, Beyonce has passed conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Beyonce came into these awards with 28 career wins. Solti’s record stood at 31 wins, the last of which he won posthumously in 1998, so the famed classical artist’s record held for a quarter century, since before Beyonce even won her first golden gramophone. Here is the complete list of Queen Bey’s 32 Grammy accolades to date:

2001

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal — “Say My Name”

Best R&B Song — “Say My Name”

2002

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal — “Survivor”

2004

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance — “Dangerously in Love 2”

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal — “The Closer I Get to You”

Best R&B Song — “Crazy in Love”

Best Contemporary R&B Album — “Dangerously in Love”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration — “Crazy in Love”

2006

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal — “So Amazing”

2007

Best Contemporary R&B Album — “B’Day”

2010

Song of the Year — “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance — “Halo”

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance — “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance — “At Last”

Best R&B Song — “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

Best Contemporary R&B Album — “I Am… Sasha Fierce”

2013

Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Love on Top”

2015

Best R&B Performance — “Drunk in Love”

Best R&B Song — “Drunk in Love”

Best Surround Sound Album — “Beyonce”

2017

Best Urban Contemporary Album — “Lemonade”

Best Music Video — “Formation”

2019

Best Urban Contemporary Album — “Everything is Love”

2020

Best Music Film — “Homecoming”

2021

Best R&B Performance — “Black Parade”

Best Rap Performance — “Savage”

Best Rap Song — “Savage”

Best Music Video — “Brown Skin Girl”

2023

Best Dance/Electronic Recording — “Break My Soul”

Best Dance/Electronic Album — “Renaissance”

Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Best R&B Song — “Cuff It”

