‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Here’s who won Week 1 HOH and what they can do with the 4 nominees

“Big Brother 25” has its first HOH, who already has eyes on a target.

Reilly won the first HOH of the season on Thursday and she will get to remove two of the four nominees from the premiere — Jared, Kirsten, Felicia and Cory — from the block. She will only get to name a new nominee if someone comes off with the Veto. Reilly’s target — and really, the house’s — is Kirsten, whom everyone is finding to be too chaotic to keep around. As it stands, it looks like Jared and Felicia will be coming off. Reilly told Cory at the end of the night that he is not her target.

Kirsten didn’t help her own cause by asking Cirie if she had said she had a 24-year-old son, setting off alarm bells for Cirie, who relayed the convo to Jared. First of all, TMI on Cirie’s part when your own son is in the house. But Kirsten should’ve either kept that info to herself for later use or straight-up just asked Cirie if she was Jared’s mom. That’s seemingly what Izzy did in the closing moments of the premiere when she cornered Jared, and now their mother-son connection is open knowledge between the three of them. It’s unclear if anyone else suspects Cirie and Jared are related, but we’ll hear more in everyone’s DRs on Sunday.

Of course, there are a bunch of alliances and side alliances being suggested. Cirie wants an all-female alliance and Felicia, who’s her non-Jared BFF in the house, seems to be on board, while Reilly wants an alliance of eight for the numbers. One of the first alliances formed was the Phalanx Five, which includes Jared, Reilly, Luke, Kirsten and Matt. In an attempt to build trust with Reilly on Thursday, Jared told Reilly he had a secret to tell share. And that “secret” was not that Cirie is his mom, but that Kirsten tried to form an alliance of five with him the previous day. Reilly had to be like, “I know. I was in the room with you.” Can’t make this stuff up.

