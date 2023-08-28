‘Big Brother 25’ drama: Blue is ‘for sure pissed off’ about being nominated, vows to kick Cameron’s ‘ass back home’

Blue Kim is not dealing well with being on the block on “Big Brother 25.” “I’m for sure pissed off,” she declared in the Diary Room at the end of Sunday’s episode after being nominated for eviction by Head of Household Cameron Hardin. “I hope I win Veto and then I hope I get off the block and then I hope that I win HOH so I can be the one that kicks your ass back home,” she said in reference to Cameron. Blue then blew kisses as she sweetly cooed, “Bye!”

Cameron decided to nominate Blue and Jag Bains because they’re “dangerous loose ends” from the former Handful alliance whom he no longer trusted. However, should one of them be saved by the Veto on Wednesday night, he has his sights set on backdooring Izzy Gleicher. While Blue and Jag “pose an interesting threat” to his new alliance, Legend 25, Izzy is on his “personal radar,” he confirmed to the audience.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

For those keeping track at home, Legend 25 is one of the many alliances this season and it includes Cameron, Izzy, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Matt Klotz, Red Utley, Bowie Jane and Mecole Hayes. Two people not in that group, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger, were promised safety by Cameron when he made a deal with America to win the Pressure Cooker HOH competition.

“This move was pretty basic,” Izzy told the camera at the end of Sunday’s hour, unaware that she’s a potential backdoor plan. “I’m not surprised that Jag and Blue are nominated for eviction. His reason wasn’t even a reason for nominating them. I don’t even think it was grammatically correct. All bark, no bite.” She concluded by stating, “Ultimately, I’m not that nervous for myself this week and so maybe I should applaud Cameron’s HOH week.”

As for Blue’s co-nominee, Jag, he will be spending much of his time on the block in his chicken costume, a “punishment” for winning last week’s Veto competition. As Jag clucked in the Diary Room, “I see my face appear on the memory wall and at this point there is a fire within me and I’m ready to fight. I’m just excited to play the Veto, to give it my all and pull myself off the block. There’s really just no other option here.”

Will the Power of Veto shake up the house this week? Or will Jag or Blue be the fourth person evicted from Season 25? Find out when the next “Big Brother” episode airs Wednesday, August 30 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions