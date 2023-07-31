‘Big Brother 25’ cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

A Deaflympics gold medalist, a geriatric physician and an Australian DJ are among the 16 new “Big Brother 25” houseguests, Gold Derby has learned. Meet the cast in the gallery above or click here.

As usual, most of the houseguests are in their 20s and 30s, but the age range of this bunch is 21 to 63, with two 45-year-olds in between. Last year, the oldest houseguest was 47-year-old Terrance Higgins. Other cast members include a political consultant, molecular biologist and a professional flutist.

SEE Everything you need to know about ‘Big Brother 25’

As previously announced, the houseguest will move in on the live 90-minute season premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Per CBS, the Season 25 cast will experience a summer (and fall, lbr) with jaw-dropping moments and twists that will send them “spiraling into another universe.” A hint of the twist that was accidentally unleashed by “Big Brother” legends Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes and Frankie Grande‘s Time Laser?

“Big Brother 25” will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays for the first half of the season. The first Sunday installment airs on Aug. 6 at 8/7c. The live evictions will take place Thursdays at 9/8c.

“Big Brother 25” premieres with a live 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c.

