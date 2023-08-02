‘Big Brother 25’ episode 1 recap: 90-minute premiere introduces 16 new houseguests [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Big Brother,” everyone’s favorite summer guilty pleasure, returned to CBS on August 2 with 16 new houseguests battling for the $750,000 grand prize. This time around, the competition will last a whopping 100 days, and it’s all thanks to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, which are responsible for networks relying more on unscripted fare. So how did the 90-minute premiere play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 1 recap/live blog to find out what happened Wednesday, August 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB25” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the series.

Here are the 16 houseguests competing this summer: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Reilly Smedley.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!”In last season’s “BB24” finale, Taylor Hale made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the show, beating Monte Taylor by an 8-to-1 jury vote. Taylor also was the first winner to be additionally named “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” But enough chit-chat about last summer — it’s time to dive into Season 25. Let’s go!

