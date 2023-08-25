‘Big Brother 25’ episode 10 recap: Was Hisam or Cameron evicted on August 24? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third live eviction episode of “Big Brother 25,” Head of Household Felicia Cannon had just made good on her promise to backdoor Hisam Goueli. Jag Bains winning the Veto and removing himself from the block gave Felicia the opportunity she needed to put up her true target (Hisam) alongside her pawn (Cameron Hardin). So who ended up being the third person voted out of the “BB25” house on Thursday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 10 recap/live blog to find out what happened Thursday, August 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25″ houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are the 14 houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Cirie Fields.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the ninth episode, Hisam had no idea that he was really Felicia’s target. The chicken-themed Veto competition took place in the backyard with Jag prevailing, but it came with a punishment as he was forced to wear a yellow chicken costume all week long. Meanwhile, Cirie was not happy Jared was starting to openly flirt with Blue because she was worried it would come back to bite him. But enough about last night — let’s get to the live eviction!

