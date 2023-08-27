‘Big Brother 25’ episode 11 recap: Who won Pressure Cooker HOH competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the unanimous eviction of Hisam Goueli from “Big Brother 25,” the remaining players (not counting outgoing Head of Household Felicia Cannon) all began the endurance comp to end all endurance comps: the Pressure Cooker. The winner of this fan-favorite challenge would be given the power to nominate two contestants for elimination, and all they had to do was hold a red button longer than their competitors. Sounds easy, right? So who won the Pressure Cooker HOH competition on Sunday night?

Here are the 13 houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Cirie Fields.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 10th episode, Hisam fought for his life by trying to get his alliance members (including Izzy and Cirie) to save him on eviction night. However, they ultimately didn’t have enough numbers to switch the vote over to Cameron. Hisam became the third consecutive contestant to leave via a unanimous vote, and he later told Julie that he went home because, “I’m really direct, I’m really bold and I’m really honest.” Who will win HOH tonight? Let’s go!

8:02 p.m. – As the Pressure Cooker comp began, superfan Cory explained that the only thing that matters in the comp is that you want to win and then you stay standing until you do. Back in the house, Felicia reflected on the fact that she made a big move and that puts a target on her back and her alliance’s back. She knows she’s relying on her allies to win the HOH comp so that they can remain protected.

8:04 p.m. – Because he was a two-time nominee, Cameron was under pressure to win the comp just to make sure he doesn’t end up on the block again. In the previous week me made a final two deal with Red so he felt like one of them had to win. On the other end of the circle, Cirie was considering all of the many alliances she made over the course of the week. She told us that her main alliance is For Real, For Real with Felicia, Izzy, Mecole, Jared, Cory and America. Next was Seven Deadly Sins with Felicia, Izzy, Jared, Matt, Jag and Blue. After that came Legend 25 with Felicia, Izzy, Matt, Red, Bowie, Mecole and Cameron, but she admitted that it was just to placate Bowie, Red and Cameron because she doesn’t trust them.

8:12 p.m. – Felicia and Cirie both felt like the worst case scenario would be if Cameron or Red wins HOH because Felicia is worried Cameron could use the excuse that she put him up as a pawn in order to do the same.

8:14 p.m. – At about 1:17, Jared shifted too far away from his post and accidentally lifted his hand. As all of them will, Jared pulled the number card to unleash a positive or negative result. His “New Friends” card meant that they’d be joined by a tank of snakes in the center. Scared, Cirie accidentally lifted her hand when she shifted a short time later. The “Sixer” card she pulled awarded her a six-pack of beer.

8:16 p.m. – While Amanda stood in the challenge she said all she could think about was her growing feelings for Cory. They developed a close bond over the first few weeks that also meant they trusted each other to win this competition and protect them.

8:17 p.m. – Just under the 4 hour mark, Izzy moved a little too much and her arm also lifted. Her “Concert” card as the trigger for the first three eliminated houseguests to leave the Pressure Cooker and return to the house, leaving the remaining players still in with loud rock music blasting over the speakers. When Felicia’s three allies entered the house again they got emotional over their loss. Izzy feels like they’re underdogs despite having power the last two weeks.

8:20 p.m. – At the 8:35 mark, Bowie was squatting down and accidentally removed her fingers from the button. Her “Pressure Cooker” card awarded her a pressure cooker for her to take home. Next to fall was Matt who willingly threw the competition by lifting his hand. His “Callback” card unleashed flies in the room, which was a punishment that was part of the competition in season 6. After Matt, around the 10:08 mark, Red fell asleep briefly in his squatting position and fell to the ground. His “Paramount Plus” card awarded a new entertainment center for his home, and he, Matt and Bowie all got to re-enter the house.

8:28 p.m. – At the 11:10 mark, Cory accidentally let go of his button while standing up, but he was “relieved” because he didn’t want to win it anyway. His “Have-Not” card made him a have-not and he had to choose two others to eat PB&J all week. The Pressure Cooker’s next victim was Blue who didn’t realize her hand came off the button while she was squatting. Her “Money” card awarded her a $1,000 prize. Falling asleep, Jag jolted and lifted his hand just under 12 hours. His “Perfume” card produced a new fragrance through the room for the final three to endure.

8:31 p.m. – Mecole was feeling good about her chances against the other two, but as she was swatting away a fly she accidentally moved her hand. Her “Dinner Party” card awarded her a special dinner party with three other houseguests of her choice. When Mecole temporarily left the room, it left Cameron and America alone to chat. Cameron immediately offered safety to Amanda, but she wanted to know that she wouldn’t be a replacement. Cameron insisted that she’ll go further in the house if she doesn’t make herself a target by winning the comp. America asked if he’d also give Cory safety and he agreed. When Mecole returned to the room, America made her move to lift her hand and take the deal with Cameron. News of his win was not welcomed in the house among those eliminated earlier.

