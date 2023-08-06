‘Big Brother 25’ episode 2 recap: Who won Head of Household on August 6? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Big Brother 25” began last week with one of the biggest twists of all time: “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields would be joining the game to play with (or against?) her son, Jared Fields. In the backyard, four separate comps took place with the losers of each one being automatically nominated for eviction: Jared, Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon and Cory Wurtenberger. So who won Head of Household on Sunday night, and what power will they have during the first week of this 100-day competition?

"Big Brother" Season 25, Episode 2 recap August 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are all of the houseguests competing this summer: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the first episode, Julie welcomed the first 16 contestants into the house, but teased someone else might soon be joining them. Four competitions took place in the backyard, with Jared losing in the “Scramble-verse,” Kirsten losing in the “Humili-verse,” Felicia losing in the “Comic-verse” and Cory losing in the “Scary-verse.” That meant they were all automatically nominated for eviction. When the players returned to the house, they were shocked to see the 17th houseguest, Cirie, welcoming them with champagne. Talk about a twist!

8:03 p.m. – With Day 1 off to a scrambled started for the mostly superfans, the players knew who Cirie was when they walked in from the nomination challenge to learn she’d be joining them in this summer-long journey. Cirie never won “Survivor,” but she still considers herself “somewhat of an expert in these games” and is “known for her powers of persuasion.” But with her son in the game with her, the initial plan is for their relationship to each other to remain undetected. Unfortunately, Izzy Gleicher immediately knew that Jared is her son because she recognized him from Cirie’s social media. Jared pinky-promised Izzy that they’d keep it a secret between them, potentially forming a bond that he may have to turn into an alliance out of necessity.

8:07 p.m. – Reilly Smedley and Jag Bains made an immediate connection over their shared humor, juggling balls and telling jokes. Cameron Hardin and Red Utley also connected as “a hilarious duo” of “country boys” according to Mecole Hayes. Later, in the storage room, Jared had to let Cirie in on the secret that Izzy knows their secret and Izzy immediately put Cirie at ease telling them that she wants to work with them 100%. Izzy knew though that she would have power over them with this information and that they’d need to work with her.

8:09 p.m. – The houseguests gathered in the living room in order to circle up and get to know each other a little more. The shocking tidbits revealed were that Red delivers his own children when they’re born, that Felicia is in her 60s, it’s Reilly’s 24th birthday, and that Cory returned from the Nether Region with a message for the rest of the players–one of them will for sure be leaving the game next week. As soon as Cory recognized Cirie, he was star-struck but knew how dangerous Cirie can be and that he needs to get her out as soon as possible.

8:19 p.m. – After introductions, Kirsten read a transition from the Humili-verse asking for four volunteers to agree to be the first Have Nots of the season. The volunteers were Jared, Cory, Luke Valentine, and Hisam Goueli. There was a catch to the Have Not room where anytime anyone wants to leave the room, they have to spin a dial that will tell them how many times the boot has to kick them in the butt before they can exit.

8:21 p.m. – Once things settled down, Cirie and Jared found some time to touch base with each other. Cirie advised Jared to solidify things with the people he connected to, namely Luke and Hisam. She also told him not to be too obvious about who he’s planning on talking to later because it’ll set him up for others to hear what his plans are.

8:26 p.m. – Knowing that the only way she can secure her safety in the house would be to build an alliance. She pulled together Reilly, Luke, Jared and Matt Klotz what became named the Phalanx 5, but it seems like only Kirsten believed it was real. Later, she went to Cirie with a plan to loop her in to an alliance with “old” people out of a sense of wanting to protect them from being eliminated first. Cirie says she is open to every offer anyone will give her because she wants to take it day by day and get beyond the first elimination at the very least. Kirsten looped Felicia in to this new alliance later.

8:29 p.m. – Jared let Cirie know that he doesn’t trust Kirsten because she’s playing too hard too quick. He let her know about the Phalanx 5, which triggered Cirie who Kirsten had just tried to form something with. Cirie touched base with Felicia on Kirsten later to let her know that she was already going behind them to form other alliances. That revelation let Felicia know that “she might be a problem.”

8:35 p.m. – For the first Head of Household competition of the season, the four nominees sat out while the rest of the houseguests “showed off their superhero skills” in a Comic-verse balancing course. Because there are already four nominees, the winner was granted the opportunity to remove two nominees from the block, leaving only two up for the vote to evict. The final times for each player’s run through “Crash Course in Comics” were: Blue Kim with 1:36.04, Cameron with 53.11, Red somersaulting to 50.56, America Lopez timed out, Hisam with 22.49, Bowie Jane timed out, Reilly with 16.03, Izzy timed out, Cirie timed out, Luke timed out, Matt timed out, Mecole timed out, and Jag timed out. The results left Reilly in the seat of power for the week as the first HOH.

8:49 p.m. – As the new HOH, Reilly was the one that had to field all of the strategy talk ahead of her decision. She felt like it was a good spot for her because the two people she takes down will owe her a favor in the future. Felicia was the first to chat with Reilly, letting her know that Kirsten has been going around starting things with a lot of different groups. Jared promised Reilly that he’d keep her in his corner if she removes him from the block and that he could keep Cirie and Felicia in her corner as well. That prompted Reilly to go to Cirie with the Kirsten topic, making it clear around the house that the “common denominator” is that everyone wants Kirsten to go home.

8:52 p.m. – When Cory got his chance to talk to Reilly he pitched that he would never nominate her on any future week that he were to get HOH. Reilly basically asked Cory to be a pawn, but he seemed unwilling to do it. They competed in the same challenge on premiere night so she did feel bad about putting him on the block because of that.

8:56 p.m. – In the first Nomination Ceremony of the season, Reilly took her place at the head of the table to announce the two names she’d be removing from the block. She revealed the photos of Jared and Cory. Her decision meant that Kirsten and Felicia remained on the block as the nominees left to fight for their spot in the game at the upcoming Power of Veto competition. Kirsten was shocked because of their Phalanx 5 alliance that didn’t even last until Day 3 and having received no heads up from her whatsoever.

