‘Big Brother 25’ episode 3 recap: Did the Veto save Felicia or Kirsten on August 9? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the first Veto episode of “Big Brother 25,” Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin remained on the chopping block after new Head of Household Reilly Smedley decided to reverse the nominations of Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger. However, the Power of Veto had the chance of shaking up the entire game, should the winner of that competition decide to use it to save either Felicia or Kirsten from the block. So how did it all play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 3 recap/live blog to find out what happened Wednesday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are all of the houseguests competing this summer: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the second episode, the 17 new players introduced themselves to each other, while Cirie and Jared agreed to keep their mother-son relationship a secret. (The only other person that knew was Izzy, because she stalked Cirie on social media.) After Reilly won the season’s first HOH comp, she decided to save Jared and Cory from the block, which left Felicia (her pawn) and Kirsten (her target) still as nominees.

