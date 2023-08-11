‘Big Brother 25’ episode 4 recap: Was Felicia or Kirsten (or no one) evicted on August 10? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the first live eviction episode of “Big Brother 25,” the game was unexpectedly shaken up when the producers expelled Luke Valentine for his use of the N-word. That had everyone both inside and outside the house wondering if the live eviction of either Felicia Cannon or Kirsten Elwin would still go on as normal. Remember, just last summer, the backstage twist was scrapped when Paloma Aguilar voluntarily quit the show, which meant block-mates Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins were both spared; Taylor went on to win the game. So who ended up being evicted on Thursday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" Season 25, Episode 4 recap/live blog to find out what happened Thursday, August 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are all of the houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the third episode, Hisam won the first Veto competition of the summer, but decided not to ruffle any feathers by using it this early. Thus, both Felicia and Kirsten were still on the block come eviction night. Elsewhere in the house, multiple massive alliances were created, included the Handful, the Bye Bye Bitches and a larger eight-person group that Cirie was not a part of. But enough about last night — let’s see how this eviction plays out!

9:05 p.m. – Following the Veto Meeting on Day 6, Hisam confessed in the Diary Room that he’s noticed the “young people” in an alliance together so he didn’t want to use the veto and expose himself to a potentially large alliance. He’s under the impression that all sides of the house are in agreement that Kirsten should be the first to go anyway.

9:07 p.m. – America was the first player to see the value in keeping Kirsten around, noticing that she’s a “free agent” that could be good to attach to at the same time that Felicia is close with Cirie and should be taken out. Elsewhere, Hisam spoke to Cirie, Felicia and Bowie Jane about them having a chance to bond together as older people and show everyone that the younger players do not always get to dominate the game every season. Cirie was on board with what Hisam suggested in that moment, that they’d form a seven-person alliance including Izzy, Mecole, and Red. Izzy decided that they’d name their alliance The Professors because “they’re taking the kids to school.”

9:15 p.m. – Feeling ostracized and alone by the rest of the house, Kirsten was feeling the pressure of being on the block. She attempted to speak to Luke about her predicament, but after their conversation Luke went back to tell Jared, Hisam and Cory about it and during that conversation Luke casually used the N-word, laughing it off and then talking about it with Jared later. Later that day, BB came on the mic to ask him to go to the Diary Room “downstairs” and he never returned to the house.

9:19 p.m. – Later in the afternoon, Reilly called everyone to the living room where she read a note from BB that explained Luke was removed from the house for using a racial slur, a breach of their code of conduct. Cory explained to everyone else what he understood the situation to be, describing the situation from earlier. Jared jumped in to stop Cory because he wasn’t sure that it was Cory’s place to make it a “family conversation” with everyone in the house. In a confessional, Jared said that ignorance shouldn’t be confused with malice.

9:21 p.m. – When the game returned to the looming eviction, Reilly touched base with Red who told her that he’s not involved in any alliances and that he’s willing to vote how she wants him to. But he did offer up his observation of who people might be aligned with, naming all of the people in her exact alliance. He read her reaction and could tell immediately that he “hit the nail on the head” with who she’s aligned with. Izzy had a similar conversation with Reilly later, but Izzy wanted to “cut the b.s.” and be clear that they’re working with people on opposite sides of the house. Despite that, Izzy told Reilly that she’s “looking out for you.” When Izzy told Cirie about the convo with Reilly, Cirie was worried that Izzy might be exposing too much in these talks with other people.

9:26 p.m. – When the young person alliance got together, they considered the idea that Kirsten might be someone they can keep around. Reilly feels like Kirsten would feel indebted to her if she saves her and taking out Felicia would not be a loss for their alliance.

9:31 p.m. – Prior to their housemates casting their votes, the two nominees got to make a pitch to stay. Kirsten told everyone that she can give them loyalty in return for their fairness, stressing that she trained to be on the show and is determined to fight hard. Felicia expressed how much pleasure she’s had meeting everyone and that she has “a ton more game” to play.

9:33 p.m. – The houseguests cast their votes: Hisam for Kirsten, Jag for Kirsten, Izzy for Kirsten, Cameron for Kirsten.

9:40 p.m. – The voting continued: Matt for Kirsten, Blue for Kirsten, America for Kirsten, Mecole for Kirsten, Cirie for Kirsten, Bowie Jane for Kirsten, Cory for Kirsten, Red for Kirsten, and Jared for Kirsten. With that, Julie gave the news to the houseguests that by an unanimous 13-0, Kirsten was evicted.

9:50 p.m. – Kirsten told Julie she’s surprised she was the first eviction because she felt like she had good connections with people early on. She also said that a number of people told her they wanted her to stay, but that ultimately they were more interested in the vote being unanimous and so they just had to vote with the majority. She feels most betrayed by Cirie because of the private conversations they had getting exposed to Reilly. When it came to the “secret relationship,” Kirsten was completely shocked to learn Cirie is Jared’s mom.

