‘Big Brother 25’ episode 5 recap: Who won Head of Household on August 13? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were 15. With Luke Valentine being removed for using the N-word and Kirsten Elwin being evicted by a unanimous vote, the “Big Brother” house was looking a bit smaller these days. But things were about to get back to normal, as the second Head of Household competition of the summer would crown another contestant and give them the power to nominate two people for eviction. So who won HOH on Sunday night, and who did they put on the chopping block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 5 recap/live blog to find out what happened Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are all of the houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 25” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fourth episode, Luke was removed from the house for violating the code of conduct, but that didn’t stop CBS from going ahead with its regularly scheduled eviction (boo!). The house voted unanimously to send home Kirsten over Felicia, and so Kirsten was the second person to leave the game this summer. At the end of the episode, all of the remaining players had mysteriously vanished from the house, leaving Julie to wonder where they were. Let’s find out!

