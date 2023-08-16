‘Big Brother 25’ episode 6 recap: Did the Veto save Cameron or Reilly on August 16? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s Veto episode of “Big Brother 25,” Head of Household Hisam Goueli of The Professors alliance had just nominated Cameron Hardin and Reilly Smedley for eviction. At the nominations ceremony, the HOH declared that he was “playing a straight-forward game of loyalty and purpose,” and he was gunning for Reilly because she had thrown Hisam’s name out there the previous week. But with the Power of Veto competition on the line, both Cameron and Reilly had the chance of saving themselves from eviction. So how’d it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 6 recap/live blog to find out what happened Wednesday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are all of the houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 25” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fifth episode, Hisam won the Scary-verse-themed Head of Household competition, while Jared came in second place and was stuck in the nether region for the next day. Jared then learned he had the power to name someone to take his place in the nether region, and that person would be immune from eviction for the week; he chose Jag. Hisam told Cameron and Reilly that he was playing an honest game and he’d be nominating them for eviction, and he stuck to his word. Will tonight’s Veto save either of them from the block?

8:04 p.m. – Following the Nomination Ceremony, Hisam said that he pitted Reilly (his main target) against Cameron because he hopes it will cause the other side of the house to splinter in their allegiance to two of their allies. Cameron kept his cool because he knows he’s not the target while Reilly wasn’t shocked, but certainly more immediately anxious about her position in the game. When she got a chance to speak to Hisam privately, she told him that she wants “a clean slate” and would be willing to work with him. He replied with a veil of “transparency” that she’s the only person who has put his name out there as a target and that if he didn’t nominate her then it would look weird to everyone else in the house. Later in the Diary Room, she vocalized that he was “preaching honesty and integrity,” but she sees through his facade.

8:07 p.m. – Another signal from the Scary-verse arrived, marking Jag’s return to the house from the Nether Region. At the time of his return, Jag did not have a message for the houseguest, leaving him on edge about what decision he may have to make later in the week.

8:09 p.m. – With his nominations set, Hisam went on a campaign through the house to make sure that no one takes Reilly off the block. In that campaign, he “gently explained” to Matt that saving her would be dangerous for his game, insinuating that he might be put in jeopardy himself. Matt recognized the conversation as a threat, lighting a fire for him to want to be picked to play in the Power of Veto comp so that he can take her down.

8:14 p.m. – The Scary-verse transmission arrived later to instruct Jag to select a new houseguest to go to the Nether Region, causing them to miss the POV player selection and thus being unable to compete in the comp. Jag knew that he needed to send someone from the other side of the house, but without triggering Hisam’s negative reaction. Hisam told Jag that his preference would be Blue because of how close she is to Reilly, but he was hoping that he’d let Jag choose Red (close with Cameron) instead. Instead of going with Blue, Jag opted for a different route which was to find a volunteer. Mecole, Cirie, and Red were all against it, but Bowie was open to it so that became Jag’s top prospect. Reilly wanted Jag to choose Red because she can’t have Cameron come off the block because that would put Matt in a position to be put on the block against her.

8:18 p.m. – When the gong sounded, time was up for Jag’s deliberation. In front of the house, Jag announced that his decision was to “go with his gut” and send his volunteer Bowie to the Nether Region. He said it wasn’t an easy decision, but after all his conversations with everyone this is what felt best for him. Bowie said in the DR that she volunteered to ensure that Red would still be eligible to play in the comp because he’s a strong competitor for her side of the house. Reilly was very frustrated because one of her strongest allies still didn’t back her up. Hisam was also upset because he wanted Jag to select Blue.

8:24 p.m. – When it came to picking the six players for the Veto Competition, Hisam, Reilly and Cameron all got to select a chip from the bag. Hisam picked Matt, Cameron picked America, and Reilly picked the Houseguest’s Choice chip and selected Blue to play. With three of her alliance members picked to play, the odds were stacked in Reilly’s favor and against Hisam’s goals for the week. Reilly felt like if Matt, America or Blue wins the POV that they’ll remove her from the block. Hisam confided in Cirie and Izzy that the POV picks were worst case scenario.

8:32 p.m. – For the comp, the six players played independently for a timed challenge in the Scramble-verse. They had to use clues learned from a record players to complete three tasks within a music room in the fastest time. Cameron, America, Hisam, and Reilly all appeared to decode the clues quickly, but Matt had trouble finding the “Peeano” (toilet piano) in the first clue that ate up a significant amount of time and Blue had general trouble understanding the scrambled messages she received from the scratched vinyls.

8:48 p.m. – The results of the timed comp were: Blue in third place with 2 minutes 36 seconds, Cameron in second place with 2 minutes and 10 seconds, and Hisam in first place as the winner with 1 minute at 45 seconds. That was Hisam’s second straight POV win and third straight comp win overall. It was a disappointing result for Reilly and her allies who had a 2/3 majority advantage in terms of players competing.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions