‘Big Brother 25’ episode 9 recap: Did the Veto save Jag or Cameron on August 23? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Operation: Backdoor Hisam began this week on “Big Brother 25” after Felicia Cannon became the third Head of Household. Step one of her plan was to nominate two pawns for eviction who would play their hearts out in the Power of Veto competition and hopefully win; she chose Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin. Step two will be to replace one of them with an unsuspecting Hisam Goueli, who has rubbed both sides of the house the wrong way. So did the plan go off without a hitch on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 9 recap/live blog to find out what happened Wednesday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25″ houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are the 14 houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Cirie Fields.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 25” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the eighth episode, the Head of Household competition took place in the backyard with Felicia getting the most points in the croquet-like competition. Her HOH power also came with a Humili-verse punishment as she was forced to take several green-snot showers over the next many hours. Elsewhere, Jared and Blue began a flirtmance in the house, and the backdoor plot heated up against Hisam. How will the Veto affect this week’s game, if at all? Let’s go!

8:03 p.m. – After the Nomination Ceremony, Felicia doubled down in the Diary Room that Hisam remains her target for eviction this week and that Cameron and Jag are both pawns so that they can send Hisam out through he back door. Still, it wasn’t a nice position for Jag who was seeing the block for the first time this season and nervous because the “other side of the house” is in power after his strongest ally, Reilly, went home last week. Meanwhile, Hisam was convinced he could “relax” this week because his reign as HOH “didn’t leave people wanting to target” him.

8:05 p.m. – Felicia made a point to make sure everyone in the house was aware of her back door plan so that they’d all be on board with winning and using the Power of Veto. That being said, they left Red out of the conversation because they weren’t sure if he’d be on board with the plan and might spill the beans to Hisam. Blue took the ruse a step further by pushing out fake tears in from of Hisam to make him think she’s upset that her friend Jag is on the block and that all her friends are going home.

8:09 p.m. – Felicia and Izzy were in a chat with Hisam later about who their alliance wants to play in the veto comp. Because he’s won so many comps already, Hisam said that he doesn’t want to play because he’d prefer to sit back and let others get some wins. He’s worried that he’s seen as a challenge threat so at this point the work that everyone thought they had to put in to pull off the blindside wasn’t even necessary because Hisam had no urgency to protect his spot in the game.

8:14 p.m. – Overwhelmed by everyone else’s chatty behavior, Mecole learned that she needs to take a break from everyone by retreating to the storage room to have a conversation with herself about how irritating everyone else is. She explained in the DR that she’s doing everything she can to compromise in the game and “dumb herself down” in order to not get too frustrated by the interactions with everyone else.

8:16 p.m. – Because he’s close with Red, Cameron decided to hint at “something deeper” going on this week. He knew that he had to let his number one ally in on the plan so he disclosed to Red that there’s a plan to back door Hisam this week. Red said that it’s earlier than he thought it was going to happen and it clued him in to the fact that he needs to talk to Felicia about it. When Red got alone time with Felicia he put feelers out to see if she’d tell him the plan, but Felicia said that Jag is the target. When Red started hinting at Hisam, Felicia knew that Red must have learned about the plan and so she came out with the idea that they could back door Hisam this week. Red said he understands the urgency with getting Hisam out despite him being in their alliance, but he was unsure why he was kept out of the plan from the beginning.

8:20 p.m. – With Hisam as the target, Red saw an opening for a spot in The Professors alliance and thought it’d be useful to slip Cameron in to that spot. Red named everyone in the alliance to Cameron who was eager to get in good with that group, including a final two between him and Red.

8:25 p.m. – The friendship between Blue and Jared was growing to the point where they were laying in the hammock together, holding hands and discussing the idea of their potential first kiss. Unfortunately for Jared, Cirie was also in the backyard and eyeing the flirtation going on. She was not happy with the amount of time they were spending together because Blue is on the opposite side of the house from her alliance and Jared needs to focus on the game, not a showmance. Later, Hisam made a joke about Jared being “in love” and it gave Cirie space to address the topic with Jared directly and advise him to keep his head in the game.

8:27 p.m. – Prior to the veto comp, Felicia led the house in the selection of players to compete alongside her and the nominees. Felicia drew the “Houseguest Choice” chip and selected Izzy to play, Cameron plucked out the other “Houseguest Choice” chip and selected Red to play, and Jag picked Cory’s chip.

8:34 p.m. – This week’s POV comp was brought to us by the Comic-verse and involved “green, radioactive slush” in a human-animal superhero themed challenge. Each player had to race through the slush to an egg-laying station where they’d cluck like a chicken in order to lay an egg that they’d have to place on the other side of the slush. The first player to collect and place a full dozen eggs would win the POV.

8:37 p.m. – Red and Jag were the first to bring back an egg and built a significant lead ahead of the others in the very first trip. In fact, they were heading back with their second egg before Felicia even crossed the slush once. With his own neck on the line, Jag pushed hard through his depleting energy and managed to get ahead of Red by one egg. Felicia finally got her first egg by the time Jag was placing his seventh, Red his sixth, Cameron his fifth, and Cory his fourth. Eventually, fully covered in pink feathers, Jag placed his 12th and final egg in his basket and earned the POV for himself.

8:49 p.m. – Jag’s win meant that the POV would absolutely be used and Felicia would have to name a replacement nominee, but it also meant that he was hit with a consequence of his win — having to wear a chicken costume for the remainder of the week.

8:50 p.m. – Hisam had in his mind that Matt would make the most sense as the replacement because he’s a potential threat in physical challenges. He asked Felicia if that was her plan and she affirmed that it’s possible, but she might nominate Blue instead. Hisam thought that was a bad idea and so he went on a campaign around the house to people like Izzy saying that Felicia has to go with his plan. When Izzy revealed that conversation to Felicia, Cirie, and Matt, they felt like it was the nail in the coffin for Hisam who was still trying to put his wishes above everyone else’s.

8:56 p.m. – At the Veto Ceremony, Jag confirmed that he was using the Power of Veto to remove himself from the block. To name her replacement nominee, Felicia used Hisam’s own words against him (“why take out a knight when you can take out a king?”) to announce that he is her replacement nominee. In the DR, Hisam admitted to being shocked that the people he trusted are the ones that stabbed him in the back. He said his plan will be to make them feel guilty for it if he manages to survive this week and stay in the game.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions