‘Big Brother 25’s’ Hisam on ‘coming in hot’ and getting backdoored: ‘I feel devastated and hurt’ [WATCH]

Hisam Goueli‘s game came crumbling down on “Big Brother 25” this week when a member of his own alliance backdoored him. Unhappy that the geriatric physician/burlesque dancer was acting like a “dictator,” Felicia took the opportunity to throw him up on the block after Jag won the veto. Despite his best efforts to flip The Professors back in his favor (it almost worked!) he was unanimously ousted on Thursday’s episode.

“I feel devastated and hurt,” he tells Gold Derby (watch above). “It was the one thing that I realized before the game that I couldn’t prevent, which is why I was playing the game so transparently and why I chose not to backdoor people. I was hoping to set a precedence so that someone would not backdoor me. It was a strategic game move, but they used it against me and here I am out of the house so it worked.”

Hisam admits he hadn’t planned on coming in so hot, winning the second HOH competition and first two Power of Vetoes. “My plan was to lay low and stay social and fun,” he explains. “The truth was, not everyone gets the same cards when they end up starting in the house. I started off in the Have Not room, two of the people that I was with were on the block, I was disconnected from the majority of the house because of my location, I was excluded from the major power alliance from the beginning, they had decided that their target was me — and so the truth of the matter was that what appears to be coming in really heavy and really hot is just basically a way of surviving in the game.”

The 45-year old was surprised to learn that Jared is Cirie‘s son, but doesn’t think it would have impacted his game. Had Cirie stayed loyal to Hisam, in turn, Jared would have kept him safe as well. When asked how they’re navigating the house, Hisam says he’s impressed with the mother/son duo, but forecasts Jared will slip up and tell Blue, which could ruin Cirie’s game. For that reason, Cory is playing the best game right now. “[He] has put himself in the middle of two sides that are targeting one another. Cory does a really good job of having people come up to him. He’s getting to make some key decisions. He made a key decision regarding my safety this week, which actually gives him a lot of power.”

Watch the full interview to find out Hisam’s thoughts on the demise of The Professors, discovering Reilly was almost saved last week and more.

