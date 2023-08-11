‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The Week 2 HOH has a hit list in mind

The Professors are officially in charge of “Big Brother 25.” Well, for Week 2. Hisam won HOH in the early hours of Friday morning, putting the other side of the house in power for the first time.

Jared was apparently was close to the win but picked the wrong door and has been sucked into the Nether Region. And it looks like he’ll be gone longer than Cory was last week. With Hisam in control, the Handful knows they’re in trouble and immediately started wondering if they could mitigate the impending doom by convincing Hisam to put up Cory and America or Cory and Felicia or one person from each side of the house. Gonna guess Hisam is not gonna put up any of the people he’s working with. He told Felicia that she’s good and he’s not picking off people from their side.

Hisam’s hit list order is Reilly, Cameron and Matt, with Reilly and Cameron as potential noms, but he will consult with the Professors first. If Cirie had her way, however, Hisam would backdoor Cameron. That could still happen depending on the Veto, after which Cirie could convince everyone that’s the right move since Cameron rubs multiple people the wrong way.

But no matter what, the other side of the house will feel the heat this week and most likely lose a number unless the Professors somehow implode.



