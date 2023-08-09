‘Big Brother 25’ houseguest Luke Valentine removed after using N-word on live feeds

Luke Valentine has been removed from “Big Brother 25” after using the N-word on the live feeds, CBS confirmed to Gold Derby on Wednesday.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” the network said in a statement. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

During a conversation with Jared Fields, Hisam Goueli and Cory Wurtenberger early Wednesday morning, Valentine casually said the N-word at the end of a sentence while talking about how he was previously in the cheese room. After catching himself, he apologized and said “dude” instead. Goueli and Wurtenberger were visibly stunned and left the room. Fields, who is Black, carried on a conversation with Valentine and they both downplayed it.

After the incident, “Big Brother” fans and alums called for Valentine’s expulsion on social media. “Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated,” Season 15 champ Andy Herren tweeted.

This is, of course, far from the first time the series has been embroiled in race-related controversies, but it is the first time a houseguest has been expelled for making such comments. Season 15 houseguest Aaryn Gries made racist remarks and gay slurs throughout the season but only left the game when she was voted out. Julie Chen Moonves grilled her about her comments during her exit interview, for which Gries apologized.

Season 21 winner Jackson Michie also made and exhibited racist comments and behavior, and was shocked when he was asked to address those accusations on the live finale. In Season 22, Memphis Garrett was accused by fans of calling David Alexander the N-word, but CBS determined that a slur was not used after studying the audio. And just last season, eventual winner Taylor Hale dealt with numerous microaggressions in the house, while Kyle Carpenter was evicted with a unanimous vote after his pitch to create an all-white alliance was exposed.

Thursday’s show was supposed to be the first live eviction of the season. It’s unclear if one will still occur following Valentine’s removal.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.

