‘Big Brother 25’ predictions: Kirsten Elwin has leading 3/2 odds to be evicted Week 1

All week long, “Big Brother 25” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be evicted on Thursday, August 10. As of this writing, Kirsten Elwin has leading 3/2 odds to be evicted, while Felicia Cannon is in second place at 10/3 odds. However, the “No One” option is steadily rising on our elimination chart, as some viewers suspect Julie Chen Moonves might surprise the houseguests with good news in the wake of Luke Valentine‘s removal due to using the N-word.

Week 1 started with Kirsten, Felicia, Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger all nominated for eviction when they lost their four mini-challenges on move-in day. Julie then revealed that the soon-to-be-crowned Head of Household would have the ability to remove two of the four nominees from the chopping block. Reilly Smedley won the HOH competition and she decided to save Jared and Cory, thereby keeping Kirsten and Felicia on the block.

Later on, Hisam Goueli won the season’s first Power of Veto comp, but he decided not to use it because he didn’t want to ruffle any feathers this early in the game. Shortly after the Veto ceremony, Luke was heard using the N-word on the live feeds. CBS was quick to take action and issued the following statement: “Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Because of Luke’s expulsion, it’s possible that Week 1 of “BB25” will be a mirror image of Week 1 of “BB24.” Remember, just last summer, the backstage twist was scrapped when Paloma Aguilar voluntarily quit the show, which meant block-mates Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins were both spared. Will Julie announce that Luke will be the only person to leave the house this week, saving Kirsten and Felicia from elimination? Stay tuned.

Here are all of the houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Cirie Fields.

