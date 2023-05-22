‘Big Brother 25’ will premiere later than usual this summer

Expect the unexpected indeed: “Big Brother 25” will have a delayed start this summer. Season 25 will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c with a 90-minute episode and all-new houseguests, CBS announced Monday.

Though CBS did not give a reason, it’s not hard to figure out that the delay is due to the writers’ strike. With an August launch, “Big Brother” will now conclude in late October, which would help fill out scheduling holes left by the network’s scripted series. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the reality staple, which usually premieres in late June or early July, as it’s done the past two years, has had an August bow before. In 2020, due to COVID-19, it premiered on Aug. 5 and wrapped on Oct. 28.

SEE ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ will have 90-minute episodes this fall (yes, all season)

“Big Brother” will retain its usual thrice weekly schedule, airing on Wednesdays (8/7c), Thursdays (9/8c) and Sundays (8/7c). Previously, CBS announced that the new seasons of “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will expand to 90 minutes each on Wednesdays this fall, but did not announce premiere dates. With the “Big Brother” news, “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” could premiere after “Big Brother” finishes or the network could move “Big Brother’s” Wednesday shows to another night, like Tuesdays.

This, of course, isn’t the first time CBS has used “Big Brother” to supplement its schedule. During the 2007-08 writers’ strike, CBS ordered the ill-advised winter season, which ran from February to April 2008.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?