‘Big Brother 25’s’ Reilly on the aborted vote-flip: ‘There’s just a lot of fear in the house right now’

Reilly Smedley was a goner on “Big Brother 25.” Until she wasn’t. Then she was again. And she indeed left on Thursday’s episode, becoming the second evictee of the season with a 12-0 vote. But for a brief spell on Tuesday, she had the votes to stay after Cirie and Izzy orchestrated a vote-flip to blindside Hisam, who was on a power trip as HOH and made it his mission to get Reilly out. However, Cirie and Izzy started having doubts about going against their Professors ally and the vote-flip quickly unraveled, none of which surprised Reilly.

“I think there’s just a lot of fear in the house right now and that would’ve been a major move to keep me,” she tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I knew I had at least six votes. That would’ve left us with a tie and Hisam would’ve had to break the tie, so I was really, really hoping Felicia, Cirie and Izzy could pull through for me. I’m a woman of my word. I would’ve kept them safe, but for them, it was extremely risky, so I respect them obviously having doubts about the move and ultimately not going forth with it.”

Reilly, who campaigned until “the very last 10 minutes” when the houseguests told her she won’t have the votes, became No. 1 on Hisam’s hit list after word got out during her HOH reign last week that she would target him. “Everything happens for a reason. I am very vocal and I also run off my intuition,” she explains. “So when my intuition told me that Hisam might be coming for me, I went into protection mode and told my alliance that maybe he is someone we need to keep on my radar. And word got back to him! So I think at the end of the day, [it was about] being a little more secretive and selective with who I tell my thoughts to.”

The 24-year-old may have only spent two weeks in the house, but she gave us an enduring new meme with her reaction to Julie Chen Moonves‘ reveal that Cirie and Jared were mother and son. “They are killing it. They have it beautifully worked out,” Reilly says. “Cirie’s got one side. Jared’s got the other. They come together, they tell each other everything. I mean, I’m jealous! I wish my mom was in the ‘Big Brother’ house. But if they can keep up the act, they can go really far.”

Watch the full interview to find out how Reilly thinks Matt will go without her, her plans if she had stayed and more.

