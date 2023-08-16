‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Cirie and Izzy cause vote-flip chaos

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s pretty much what happened in the “Big Brother 25” house on Tuesday.

It was a busy day as Cirie locked in her heels (with Izzy diligently right behind her, of course) and organized the vote-flip to save Reilly and evict Cameron instead to blindside Hisam. One by one, they made the rounds to get everyone on board. The crux of their argument for those uneasy about it, like Jared, was that Hisam has been forming secret side alliances, namely with Jag and Blue, to protect himself in a post-Reilly world.

Cirie and her power (and Izzy) even managed to convert Mecole, who begrudgingly came around to the idea after being told that the numbers were there. She said if it seems like Reilly’s staying, she’ll vote that way too. Hisam didn’t help his case when, asked by Mecole later why they should keep Cameron, he casually mentioned his alliance with Jag and Blue, but he insisted he’s still loyal to the Professors. By the end, the only people in the house who didn’t know (and still don’t) about the flip were Hisam, Cameron, Red and Bowie. They were unsure how to pull Red and Bowie in, so they’re in the dark for now. Bowie is so in the dark that she remarked in the afternoon, “Today has been a non-event.” Or your game is.

So everything was in place, Cameron was set to be a goner on Thursday. But at the end of the night, Cirie and Izzy started waffling for… no reason really. But they discussed how Cameron would go after Hisam next week anyway and that Jared, Mecole and Cory were never huge fans of the vote-flip, so it might be easier to cut Reilly loose. They wondered if it was wise to get Hisam all “riled up” because he’ll be more determined to fight — this after they spent, like, 36 hours talking about how much they wanted to see him blow up after getting blindsided. Mecole was informed that the plan might be off, so she took her cam rant to the HOH bathroom this time and vented about this “madhouse.” Cirie and Izzy decided to inform everyone that it’s 50/50 now, including Reilly. “I don’t know why they are switching,” Cirie told her. Well, they’re not, you are.

The back-and-forth is far from shocking, of course, with how much time they have to stew over this stuff. But at this point, it’s better for them to go through with the flip. Cirie and Izzy put in all the work to collect the votes behind their alliance’s back, confirm to Reilly and her allies they have the votes, and now they’re wavering and saying it might be off. If the flip doesn’t happen, they’re just risking themselves at being exposed for trying to orchestrate one and alienating allies on all sides. But Wednesday brings a brand new day of waffling.

