‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The Week 3 HOH is crowned and a backdoor plan is in motion

Hisam‘s comically tyrannical HOH reign is over on “Big Brother 25” and Week 3 is probably going to be a whole lot different. That’s because Felicia won HOH.

Yes, Felicia, who at 63 is now the oldest female HOH and the second oldest overall after Jerry, who was 75 on Season 10. Felicia is fun and funny and can cause a lot of chaos this week by backdooring Hisam. That is still the plan for most of the houseguests, who spent the rest of Thursday night discussing who Felicia’s initial noms would be.

Felicia didn’t really wanna go too deep into it yet, but Cirie and Izzy think the best option is to nominate Cameron and Jag. If one of them comes off, Hisam goes up. If Hisam wins the Veto, Cameron will be the sacrifice and no one would be too terribly upset about that. With comp beast Hisam saying he wants to cool it on the comp wins, they’re also hoping he won’t go as hard if he’s picked for the Veto.

Hisam, for his part, is totally oblivious that his own alliance is orchestrating his demise. He’s still too busy basking in the success of his HOH with Reilly‘s eviction and is now thrilled that the Professors remain in power for the second week in a row. He told Jared that Thursday was his “favorite day since being here.” He also thinks Felicia “will be really smart” and will “sort out all of the information that was missing.” Gonna guess he’ll have a different opinion if this backdoor happens.

So it looks like Cameron and Jag are hitting the block right now, but whoever Felicia decides to nominate is kind of irrelevant since it’ll all come down to the Veto.

