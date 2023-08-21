‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The Hisam backdoor plan goes off the rails before getting back on track

L.A. was hit with a hurriquake over the weekend, but there was just as much chaos swirling inside the “Big Brother 25” house.

Felicia nominated Jag and Cameron as expected on Friday with the goal to backdoor Hisam, who was not picked to play Veto. Jag won the Veto on Saturday, so it will be used for the first time this season. Everything was going according to plan and they just have stay the course, but that’s never easy with this crew — or specifically with Cirie and Izzy.

Hours after the Veto, Cirie and Izzy started spiraling again and began to undo the backdoor plan because they thought taking out a shield like Hisam would give an edge to the other side. They brought it to Felicia and they began shifting the target to Red, Matt (whom Hisam was pushing as the renom), Mecole, Bowie and America. Yes, let’s not backdoor your own ally and backdoor… another ally. Shifting the target would not be an issue if the entire house did not know about the Hisam plan, which they did at this point — Red, about whom they were most concerned was told by Cameron, and in return, Red told him about the Professors. If you blindside the house, you also risk them telling Hisam the OG plan and thus killing your own game.

It was a totally cracked conversation that was also indicative of how Cirie is not used to the slow-as-molasses pace of “Big Brother.” On “Survivor” and “The Traitors,” she can race through every scenario like this in a couple of hours, but she has days to sit and overthink things on “Big Brother.” And with her paranoid shadow Izzy behind her, it’s a recipe for a hot mess (see: last week with the non-vote-flip). In the end, Cory sort of talked them out of it and they landed back on backdooring Hisam. So all that for nothing. Just like last week.

made a compilation of every potential replacement nom idea thrown out last night: red (x2), matt (x2), bowie (x2), meme (x3), america (x3) and ending the night back to hisam #bb25 pic.twitter.com/ESfdvvnSLD — Helen (@Iaundryandtaxes) August 20, 2023

Miraculously, no one changed their mind on Sunday. Instead, the biggest development was the formation of yet another alliance, this one between Cirie, Izzy, Felicia, Jag, Matt, Blue and Jared called Savage Seven (name subject to change). (Speaking of Blue and Jared, he’s also trying very hard to tell her about him and Cirie.) So Operation Backdoor Hisam is still a-go so long as they don’t flip-flop on Monday. And Hisam seemingly still has no idea.

