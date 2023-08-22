‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The backdoor is executed but not without some fireworks beforehand

Well, it happened. They took a long, frenzied route to get there, but Felicia backdoored Hisam on Monday in the “Big Brother 25” house after Jag used the Veto on himself, but it wasn’t without drama, of course.

The drama didn’t come afterwards, but in the lead-up as Blue‘s chats with Red and Cameron in the morning caused Felicia to hilariously, aggressively confront Jag (in his chicken costume) right before the Veto ceremony to find out if his side playing her and will “attack my ass” next week. Jag was completely taken aback and could barely get a word out, but Felicia kept going. Comedic gold, tbh. This is why we need more older houseguests. They don’t have time for kids and child’s play.

But at the same, Felicia, Cirie and Izzy are not exactly the best strategists here. As refreshingly up-front as Felicia is, she talks game too openly with everyone basically. Cirie is playing this like “Survivor” still and is gaming all the time and thinks everyone else too. And Izzy is just paranoid 24/7 and can spiral at the drop of a hat.

After the Veto ceremony, Hisam did not explode as they all (and feedsters) expected. Hisam was visibly shocked and confused but remained calm. He apologized to Cirie and Izzy, telling them that he’s always been loyal to the Professors. “Every one of my [DR] sessions has been, ‘I am working with the Professors. I am going with them to the end,’ which is why this will be great television. I will look like an absolute moron,” he said. He thinks they’re working with “skewed” info, that namely being America telling them that Hisam called them “leftovers.”

This led to a Hisam-America one-on-one in which he steadfastly denied calling the Professors “leftovers.” America said that he might not remember he said it but he did. Well, technically he said almost all those letters but not the way America is claiming. Last week, speaking about Reilly forming an eight-person alliance, Hisam said, “I was like, ‘Oh, sh–. We were literally left over.'” Words matter. Context is important. He didn’t call the Professors “leftovers,” as America claims, which is more negative and insulting and in a totally different context. He was including himself in the reject pile that Reilly did not want in her alliance. She is either remembering it incorrectly (her brain remembers the words but not the context) or she’s purposely twisting his words. But the damage was already done because no one in this house fact-checks and everyone was annoyed with Hisam, so this is a perfect excuse to use against him.

Hisam continued making the rounds the rest of the day, which is also a different change of pace as most nominees wait until the last minute to do so. He will go down swinging, and with house chaotic this house is, a vote-flip is not off the table.

