‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Another day, another vote-flip and another unflip

After a relatively stable (by their standards) Tuesday, the “Big Brother 25” houseguests went back to their volatile, flip-floppy ways on Wednesday.

Just like last week, the flip was led by Cirie and Izzy. Hisam had an effective one-on-one with Cirie, during which he told her he had “really f—ed up” and blamed basically every piece of intel he had (Cirie and Izzy masterminding his backdoor, targeting Reilly) on Cameron. Cirie and Izzy brought the idea to Felicia, pitching that that Cameron could target them next and Hisam would be indebted to them. Felicia wasn’t receptive at first because Hisam didn’t hug her after their chat (you can’t make this stuff up), but he quickly rectified that after being brought in and told of the possible flip. He promised his undying loyalty and to keep it a secret. Izzy felt he was genuine because he didn’t end every single sentence with “right?” (you really can’t make this stuff up). The plan was for them to collect enough votes (6-5) for a split blindside.

But Cory quickly put a kibosh on that. Cory and Mecole are the most level-headed people in the house and are driven more by logic than emotion. He noted that Hisam is a comp beast and would retaliate and is way more dangerous than Cameron. After he was alone in the HOH room, Cory had a Meme-esque vent sesh to the camera.

#BB25

Cory Cam talks in the HOH and wonders why WTF he has to be the voice of reason to vote out Hisam pic.twitter.com/1MpYTsgWzc — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 23, 2023

Cory’s mist worked again and the vote-flip was unflipped. No one informed Hisam, who stopped campaigning after learning of his reprieve (Cameron never campaigned at all. Must be nice). Hours later, the flip was considered again before they cooled off and decided Hisam was still the best way to go. Jared said they can sleep on the flip and revisit it in the morning because there are pros and cons to both.

Meanwhile, we can’t let a day go by without a new alliance forming in this house. Cirie, Izzy, Felicia, Jared, Cory and Meme are in new alliance of six called For Real for Real (no joke). America, whom nearly everyone not named Cory, who also pitched a final two to her, finds suspect, was a potential outside seventh member, but by the end of the night, Felicia brought her in, telling her that “people think you’re flaky and you’ve been playing both sides.” She warned that if they bring her in and she’s flaky, “you’ll be first to go.” Felicia running her HOH like a mafia boss is high entertainment. America agreed, so now we have our 950,392nd alliance and Cirie is aligned, real or fake, with everyone in the house.

So the plan is still for Hisam to go, which would only be a shame because we won’t get to see him compete in Pressure Cooker, but but don’t rule out another flip-flop or two or three before the eviction on Thursday.

