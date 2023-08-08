‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Everyone gets an alliance — except Luke

As expected, Hisam did not use the Veto on Monday in the “Big Brother 25” house, so Kirsten and Felicia remain nominated with the former remaining the target. Kirsten campaigned a little bit, but the bulk of the action of the day was dominated by this cast’s favorite thing: making alliances and side alliances.

There is a split house and everyone knows it because the upstairs crew of Family Style has not done a great job of hiding it. That side thinks they’re in control and they ostensibly have Jared, who is obviously devoted to Cirie but isn’t an official member of Bye Bye Bitches or the Professors. Mother and son are in final threes with Felicia and Izzy separately and formed yet another new alliance on Monday, Brown Sugar Babes, with Felicia and Mecole.

Luke has been a free agent this whole time, but he woke up on the right side of the bed on Monday and finally decided to start playing the game. After learning that his name was floated as a backdoor target by Reilly & Co., he’s now pissed and told Cirie he felt left out but is officially in the game and started chatting up various people throughout the day. Red told him that Reilly, Jag, Matt, Blue, America, Cameron and Jared in an alliance with Jag being the ringleader, but they’re “sloppy” and Cameron could end up leaving.

Cameron, for this part, tried to sweet-talk Izzy, and they agreed to work together, but not really since Izzy doesn’t like him. Jared serendipitously became part of it as well and they obviously reported it back to Cirie. Izzy and Reilly also attempted to hash things out since everyone knows the house is split and they’ve been on opposite sides. They basically just kept BS-ing each other with promises to get to know one another better and to look out for each other down the road.

Cameron then moved out to pitch Red and Hisam a Brains and Brawn alliance of 10 (!) people that would include Izzy, Jared, Cirie, Felicia, Mecole, Cory and Bowie Jane. And nothing for Luke as usual. Poor guy. Hisam brought this back to Cirie and Izzy and they all were like, “Nah, we’re fine as the Professors.”

By the end of Tuesday, there’ll probably be at least three more new alliances because this group just can’t stop making them. Maybe one of them will include Luke this time.

