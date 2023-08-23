‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: This house can’t stop, won’t stop making alliances

After all the vacillating the past few days over the backdoor target, Tuesday in the “Big Brother 25” house was pretty quiet from that perspective. Hisam remains the target and no one (read: Cirie and Izzy) is budging on that. So that meant time to focus on next week and form more fake alliances.

There is truly nothing this group loves more than making alliances. Some are real, some are fake, most of them last for, like, two days and even less before word gets out to the rest of the house. It’s an absolute headache trying to keep track now. The Savage Seven formed a few days ago but were iffy on the name. Now they are Seven Deadly Sins. Perhaps indicative of the gameplay, they tried to assign themselves a sin but couldn’t name them all. They’ve circled America as a target, as she’s been keeping her cards close to her chest trying to ride the middle and her long chats with Hisam haven’t been helping, and Blue even offered to go up as a pawn. This is one of Blue’s poor decisions of the day. The other is more or less making her showmance with Jared official (they kissed).

Seven Deadly Sins consists of Cirie, Izzy, Blue, Jared, Felicia, Jag and Matt. Four of them — Cirie, Izzy, Felicia and Matt — went on to form a new alliance of eight (!) Tuesday with Bowie, Cameron, Red and Mecole. Their name is Legend 25, which is just serving promo code realness, and their plan is to target Blue and Jag with America as a renom option. This is just another faux alliance, for Cirie and Izzy especially. They discussed their ideal final six, which would include Felicia, Jared, Blue and Bowie. Cirie does not know about Jared and Blue yet.

The only good fake alliance of the day came from America, Jag and Cory mocking the whole house for its proclivity to form alliances and leak them. “The Unreliables,” Cory suggested as a name. “We need to make sure that this alliance name is leaked tomorrow. … Who can you rely on? Not us.”

Meanwhile, Hisam continued his campaigning to no avail and to more hostility from Izzy, who accused him of lying and told him “screw you” and declined his offer to chat. This house plays very emotionally, but Izzy is the most emotional of all — she and Jared are also getting on each other’s nerves for various reasons too — hence all the flip-flopping and target-shifting. But the target looks unlikely to change this week, so Hisam is going out the door.

