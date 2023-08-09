‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Reilly is starting to spiral

The alliance-making too a breather on Tuesday in the “Big Brother 25” house. Instead, the dominant headline was an emotional spiral. Not not from a nominee but Reilly.

With the no-so secret eight-person alliance and a split house basically public knowledge, Reilly hates that she’s been seen as the ringleader of the group (you were the one who wanted an eight-person alliance) and that she’s been excluding people. But instead of socializing with the rest of the house, she’s been holed up in the HOH room throwing herself a pity party.

Cirie visited her on Tuesday to comfort her, telling her that she has friends on the other side of the house, alliances form in this game and everyone’s paranoid, so she needs to take a breather and “get out of your head.” Sound game and human advice from a reality TV pro. Reilly told Cirie that she thinks Hisam and Izzy will target her because they think she wants to target them, but Cirie told her they’ve mentioned Reilly as a target. Reilly continued to be an emotional wreck of the night and had check-ins with various people, confessing that she feels like she’s losing herself in the game. Reminder that it’s only Week 1.

Cirie used her social skills in a meeting with Kirsten too that was invaded by Izzy because she is Cirie’s pet now, so that didn’t go as well as it should’ve. Cirie is basically in a golden position with a growing army and she’s able to astutely take inventory of the dynamics as well. She doesn’t trust Red or Cameron, the latter of whom is playing both sides (despite saying he doesn’t want to) and keeps telling Cory that Family Style is going to implode since everyone knows about them and he doesn’t want to go down with the ship.

And to top it all off, at the end of the night, Luke said the N-word in front of Jared, Hisam and Cory. The latter two immediately walked out of the time while Jared downplayed it with Luke. Yikes all around.

