‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Vote-flip plans take off (and then die down)

To flip or not to flip? That is the question in the “Big Brother 25” house this week.

Monday’s Veto ceremony went as expected — well, in terms of results. Hisam, of course, did not use the Veto, so Reilly and Cameron remain on the block. But Hisam is still on his integrity-fueled power trip and put Reilly on blast in his speech. It was apparently so brutal that it left the whole house shook. Hisam then went on an apology tour, telling Reilly and other houseguests he shouldn’t have been so harsh.

Needless to say, that speech did not do any favors for Hisam, who was already rubbing everyone the wrong way and lots of them want him ou out pre-jury. And it teed up the perfect opportunity for Cirie to plant the seeds for a vote-flip to evict Cameron. She gave Reilly pointers on what to say to Izzy and Felicia, imploring that she “not repeat a word” of it. Reilly talked to each of them, but, man, she’s not great at the game talk. She’s lucky people are fed up with Hisam and felt bad for her after his speech.

Izzy, who’s ready to stick it to Hisam, switched almost too quickly to keeping Reilly. She weighed the pros and cons with Cirie and Cory, noting that Hisam might lose his mind if the house flips and make himself a bigger target. Izzy said they’ll have the votes to keep Reilly between herself, Cory, Cirie, Matt, Jag, Blue, Jared and Felicia, who was less committal when Reilly talked to her. Izzy then pitched the vote-flip to Mecole, who was basically like, “Hard pass.” Mecole just wants to stay the course and said that multiple people, not just Reilly, can take out Hisam, whom she also wants to keep as a shield for a bit longer. She also believes that now is the time to take out Reilly because she’ll get to final three if they don’t. Hmm, sure, she has some allies, but that’s a wild overestimation of someone who spirals at the slightest form of resistance.

Mecole then did her favorite thing: venting in the storage room. She can’t get over how they can’t make it through a week without adjusting alliances, she doesn’t care if Hisam has dragged her or her mama because Reilly has got to go, and she doesn’t understand why “everybody is in their feelings” and crying all the time. “What are you crying about? You knew what you signed up for. What’s the problem?” she said. She’s not wrong, but all of this is also of “Big Brother” and she should know what she signed up for too. Mecole is probably the most level-headed person in the house, but her rational thinking can suppress or straight-up kill the fun drama, like a vote-flip.

“He could say my mama booty stank, and Reilly still gotta go” – Meme is HILARIOUS 😂#BB25 pic.twitter.com/ywpfSytZP9 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 15, 2023

By the end of the night, the enthusiasm for the vote-flip deflated. It’s not completely off the table, but the momentum died down considerably. Reilly definitely has more work to do herself in terms of campaigning. Cirie still wants Cameron out but hasn’t pushed the flip too hard yet, but the week is still young. There’ll probably be a huge surge of momentum by Wednesday night.

