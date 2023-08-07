‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The Week 1 target remains the same as a split house starts to form

It was a chaotic first weekend in the “Big Brother 25” house, but one thing has been constant: Kirsten is still the target.

Reilly removed Cory and Jared from the block on Friday, leaving Felicia up there as a pawn, assuring her that she’s got the votes to stay. On Saturday, Hisam won the Veto and there are no plans for him to use it, despite a valiant campaign by Kirsten, so noms will remain the same and Kirsten will be the first boot of the season (or will she just go to the Nether Region?).

Meanwhile, alliances have formed (obviously) and this cast is all about protection. There is an alliance of eight called Family Style with Reilly, Jag, Blue, Matt, Cameron, Cory, America and Jared. Within that, there’s the Handful with Reilly, Jag, Blue, Matt and Cameron. And within that Crowd Control with Reilly, Jag and Blue. Got it? The eight is not doing a great job of keeping it on the DL because the other side of the house has basically clocked it.

The other side has its layered alliances, with the main one called Bye Bye Bitches with Cirie, Felicia, Hisam, Mecole, Bowie Jane and Izzy. Red is in the outer layer called the Professors. Jared is not in them, but we all know he’s fine with Cirie looking out for him. Mother and son are in an alliance with Felicia, and of course still are still working with Izzy, who knows their secret. Izzy, though, has been doing the most, and has her sights set on getting Cory out next, followed by Reilly and Jag. She is, uh, prone to paranoia and has to unload onto anyone who would listen, and don’t think people haven’t noticed.

Nothing’s gotten too insane yet, but all the dynamics and alliances are in place for a split house.

