The ‘Big Brother 25’ twist gets unleashed after a ‘break-in’ by a trio of alums armed with a Time Laser [WATCH]

There will, in fact, be alums in the “Big Brother 25” house this season — sort of. “Big Brother” legends Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes and Frankie Grande “break in” to the house and unleash the season’s twist, and here is your first look at their not-so covert mission.

After sneaking in, the three also roll the Time Laser into the house. The trio’s plan is to go back in time to change the outcomes of their respective seasons — which they all “famously lost,” CBS notes — but something goes terribly wrong. As a result, they’ve transformed the house decor and accidentally ushered in the Season 25 twist — but you’ll have to wait until the live 90-minute move-in and cast reveal on Wednesday to find out exactly what the twist is.

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀 Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

CBS has previously said that Season 25 will feature all-new houseguests, so it’s unlikely there’ll be a veteran in the cast, but never say never. What’s more likely is that Reyes, Haynes and Grande are the first of many “Big Brother” alums who will pay a visit this season to celebrate the show’s 25th installment. Earlier this week, CBS aired a special to mark the milestone, which featured numerous alums.

“Big Brother 25” premieres with a live 90-minute move-in on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on CBS.

