‘Big Brother 25’ Week 3 predictions: Hisam Goueli has overwhelming 1/5 odds to be evicted

What a difference a week makes. Just seven days ago, Hisam Goueli was sitting pretty after winning the Head of Household and Veto competitions back-to-back. But his unchecked arrogance rubbed his fellow “Big Brother” players the wrong way, and they hatched a plan to backdoor him this week. Now he sits on the block alongside Cameron Hardin, and the house is scheduled to vote live to evict one of them on Thursday, August 24.

All week long, viewers have been making their “Big Brother 25” Week 3 predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be sent home next. As of this writing, Hisam has overwhelming 1/5 odds to be evicted, while Cameron is in second place at 5/1 odds. There’s still time to make your picks before our predictions center closes at 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Week 3 started with Felicia Cannon winning the Head of Household competition, though her power also came with a punishment and she was forced to endure countless green-snot showers over the next many hours. Felicia initially nominated Cameron and Jag Bains for eviction, but her fellow alliance members in the Bye Bye Bitches were all on board with her trying to backdoor Hisam.

Later on, Jag won the season’s third Power of Veto comp, and he decided to use it to save himself (duh). Just like Felicia, he was forced to endure a punishment, and his came in the form of wearing a yellow chicken costume all week long. Jag’s self-removal from the block left the backdoor open, and Felicia promptly told Hisam to take his seat on the block alongside Cameron.

Gold Derby’s users believe Hisam’s time in the “Big Brother” house is over (1/5 odds), and that it will be a unanimous vote (4/11 odds). Also, they predict that no one will win the live competition (3/5 odds), as has been the case all season long. Finally, the vast majority of our contest players think host Julie Chen Moonves will say her trademark “But first” catchphrase (1/20 odds).

