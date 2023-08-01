‘Big Brother’: Who won the most Power of Veto competitions in BB history? [PHOTOS]

Season 25 of “Big Brother” kicks off with a live 90-minute episode on CBS August 2. It will likely begin with the first Head of Household competition, granting someone with a distinct advantage as the houseguests get to know each other. The HOH will choose two people to go on the block for eviction, both of whom can ultimately save themselves with the Power of Veto. But what is the Power of Veto? And who has won the most in BB history?

The golden Power of Veto was introduced at the end of “Big Brother” season 3. It allows the owner to remove one of the nominees for eviction from the block. The POV also guarantees the holder safety should one of the nominees be removed. Unless there is some sort of twist, the Head of Household must choose a replacement nominee for whoever is taken off the block.

In weekly competitions, six houseguests compete for the Power of Veto: the Head of Household, the two nominees, and three other houseguests chosen by random draw. So you see, if you aren’t on the block, it takes a bit of luck to compete. So who are the most successful POV competitors of all time? Scroll through our photo gallery above to see the 28 houseguests who have each won at least three times during their respective seasons.

Michael Bruner won his sixth Power of Veto competition on week nine of Season 24, breaking the record set by Janelle Pierzina (Season 7), Daniele Briones (Season 8), Paul Abrahamian (Season 19) and Kaycee Clark (Season 20). Michael had originally tied those contestants with five wins in less than 60 days inside the BB house, faster than anyone else in the show’s history.

The 28-year old from Rochester, Minnesota also tied Janelle with the most overall single-season comp victories, with nine. With four Head of Household reigns, the BB Prom Queen won nine competitions during her 67-day stay in 2006. Michael won three HOHs to place him atop the overall competition leaderboard alongside Janelle.

The comp beasts mentioned above had pretty good results thanks to their winning ways. Janelle finished in third place after losing the final HOH competition. She was evicted by the eventual winner, Mike “Boogie” Malin. Daniele finished in second place, losing 5-2 to her own father, “Evel” Dick Donato. Paul lost in a crushing 5-4 final to Josh Martinez, finishing in second place due to poor jury management. Kaycee was on the winning side of an equally close 5-4 vote when she was crowned champ over America’s Favorite BB20 houseguest Tyler Crispen. Michael was not so lucky, finishing in sixth place in the cycle eventually won by Taylor Hale.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves will introduce the Season 25 cast live on August 2, 2023 before they move into the house for the remainder of the summer. Not included in this list are spin-off contestants Jason Roy (three-time POV winner on “Big Brother: Over the Top”) and Ross Mathews (three-time POV winner on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 1).

