‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Hisam is in comp beast mode and drunk with power

Hisam is in his comp beast era with a serious case of HOHitis. As expected, he nominated Reilly and Cameron for eviction on “Big Brother 25,” with his target being Reilly. On Saturday — or early Sunday (who knows, the feeds were down for 19 hours) — he won his second Veto of the season.

That makes it three wins and two second place finishes for Hisam this season. If you don’t count the move-in comp, he’s won three of the four HOH and Veto comps so far. This is also the third straight year that the same person has won the first two Veto comps of the season. He’s painting a huge target on his back and is not helping matters with his drill sergeant approach to his HOH and endless spiels about integrity and trust. He led a Professors meeting on Sunday to celebrate their “win” for the week, but it was mostly a lecture on how their next steps is to schmooze the other side and pull more people in.

As Izzy vented to Cirie and Felicia on Sunday, Hisam “uses the language of inclusivity and trust and integrity as a weapon.” She vowed she is “not going to let another f—ing man railroad his way to the end using us.” Needless to say, he’s rubbing everyone the wrong way and there’s been discussions by basically everyone about taking him out next week, but we’ll see. He’ll probably just win another Veto again (Michael did win the first three Vetoes last year, the third with his bestie Brittany).

Hisam will obviously keep the noms the same and Reilly remains the target, but a blindside has been discussed. Cirie for sure would rather boot Cameron instead because she doesn’t trust him, but there’s been no serious rallying of the troops yet (it’s still early since Thursday is days away). Reilly knows she’s likely going but hasn’t really started campaigning yet and instead is mostly complaining about how Hisam is getting what he wants by taking her out. True, but who’s gonna tell Reilly she also got what she wanted last week by getting Kirsten out, even if she didn’t make the noms?

