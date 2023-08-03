‘Big Brother’ shockeroo: ‘Survivor’ legend Cirie Fields joins the cast to play with (or against?) her son

Talk about a Multiverse twist!

In the final moments of the live 90-minute premiere of “Big Brother 25,” host Julie Chen Moonves unveiled one of the biggest shockeroos of all time: “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields would be joining the cast as the 17th houseguest. Cirie’s son, Jared Fields, had already been announced as a cast member, though he hinted he’d be keeping his identity secret so as not to come off as a threat to his fellow players. Now that they’re both in the house, there’s no telling whether Cirie and Jared will reveal their relationship to the others, or if they’ll keep it to themselves.

Cirie is often cited as the best “Survivor” player to never win the game. She took part in four seasons of that CBS reality TV show, coming in fourth place in “Panama,” third place in “Micronesia,” 17th place in “Heroes vs. Villains” and sixth place in “Game Changers.”

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

More recently, Cirie competed on the Peacock competition program “The Traitors,” where she wound up as the winner. On that show, she had to lie, cheat and steal to the “Faithful” contestants since she was picked to be one of the duplicitous “Traitors.”

By the end of the first episode of “BB25,” Jared had found himself nominated for eviction when he lost one of the four backyard challenges. The other nominees are Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin. Bucking from tradition, the nominees were not picked by a Head of Household, as that person won’t be revealed until Sunday’s episode.

Joining Cirie, Jared, Cory, Felicia and Kirsten in the house this summer are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Reilly Smedley. Who are YOU rooting for to win?

The 25th anniversary season of “Big Brother” will take place over 100 days, a new record. The ultimate winner will claim the $750,000 grand prize, but they’ll first have to face off against each other in countless mental and physical challenges and live evictions to reach the end.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions