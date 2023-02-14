Can Bill Hader remain undefeated at the DGA Awards for ‘Barry’?

Bill Hader has yet to win a directing Emmy for “Barry,” but he has a perfect record at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Can he go three for three now?

Hader is seeking his third Best TV Comedy Directing prize for the insta-classic Season 3 episode “710N,” aka the one with that wild freeway chase. He previously won for helming the series premiere and the iconic Season 2 installment “ronny/lily.” The same three episodes earned him Emmy nominations as well, but he did not win.

So Hader is once again entering the DGA Awards for redemption. He is currently in second place in the odds, behind Mike White for “The White Lotus.” Christopher Storer (“The Bear”) is in third, followed by Tim Burton (“Wednesday”) and Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), who’s on her fourth bid in this category.

SEE DGA TV nominations

Off the back of 10 Emmy wins for its first season and a hit second season, “The White Lotus” has all the momentum right now, so it makes sense that White, who’s up for the Season 2 finale “Arrivederci,” is in pole position. But you still can’t count Hader out. He’s a guild fave and “710N,” like “ronny/lily,” is a much more flashy piece of directing with that complex chase scene. He’s also not facing the person who beat him at the Emmys, MJ Delaney for “Ted Lasso.”

Plus, White has been beaten for “The White Lotus” before. Last year, he lost this award to then-reigning Emmy champ Lucia Aniello for “Hacks.” He is, of course, a reigning Emmy champ in directing this time — but in limited. “The White Lotus'” categorizations have been all over the place since the anthology series returned with a Season 1 character (Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya). At DGA, it’s always been in comedy. At the Writers Guild of America Awards, it remains in limited. At the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild of America Awards, it moved from limited to drama. It’s hard to say how much, if at all, the category confusion will affect its chances.

If Hader’s DGA win streak ends this weekend, he can go for his third win next year — and he’ll have an abundance of options to submit since he’s directed every episode of the upcoming fourth season.

