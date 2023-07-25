Bill Hader (‘Barry’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bill Hader is entering the “Barry” episode “you’re charming” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actor. This entry aired on April 23, 2023 and is the third episode of the HBO show’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Hader’s character Barry Berkman is visited in prison by a Vanity Fair editor, who informs him Gene fully flipped on him and revealed the severity of his crimes, which enrages Barry. He calls Hank to set up a hit against Gene in retaliation, unaware of the fact that Hank has sent his own hitmen to kill Barry because he believes he’s working with the FBI. In the final scene, Barry is meeting with Witness Protection agents when one of them breaks rank and tries to kill him, revealing he’s actually Hank’s assassin. Barry turns the table on the hitmen and murders them all.

This year Hader is nominated for starring in, producing, writing and directing “Barry,” bringing his career tally to 29 bids. He previously won twice for acting in “Barry” (2018 and ’19), plus once for producing “South Park” (2009). For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

“Barry” received 11 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

