Bill Hader has racked up 28 Emmy Award nominations (and counting)

Just like last year, Bill Hader had a fantastic Emmy nominations morning. As Gold Derby’s official odds predicted, the performer reaped his fourth and final acting bid for starring in the HBO comedy series “Barry.” He also earned recognition for directing and writing the series finale “wow.” In mid-August, he will pick up a fourth this year as executive producer of the comedy series nominee when producer credits are finalized by the TV academy. Without that (pending) fourth bid this year, Hader’s lifetime tally is up to an incredible 28 nominations.

Hader earned his first Emmy nomination and win in 2009, when “South Park” took home the prize for Animated Program and he shared in that win as a producer. He later earned four more nominations for the series as producer in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2017.

The performer has almost as many nominations for “Saturday Night Live.” In 2012 and 2013, Hader earned bids for Comedy Supporting Actor for the sketch show and scored two more in 2015 and 2018 in Comedy Guest Actor when he returned to host. He lost those four races to Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Bradley Whitford (“Transparent”), and Katt Williams (“Atlanta”). He returned to the guest actor category last year with a hilarious three-character guest-stint on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in the episode titled after him characters, “Igor, Gregor, & Timor,” but lost that trophy to Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Hader also used to executive produce the variety sketch series “Documentary Now!” and reaped three nominations for that behind-the-scenes role in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Needless to say, “Barry” has brought Hader the most acclaim and Emmy trophies of his career. The first season of the show earned 13 nominations and he received four as executive producer, writer, director and lead actor. He won his first trophy as a performer for the latter. For its second season, which earned 17 overall bids, he again received four citations in the same four categories and won his second prize for acting. Last year, “Barry” netted 14 bids with Hader credited for four of them as executive producer, director of “710N,” writer of “starting now,” and lead actor, though he did not take home any of those trophies.

This year, Hader once again has nominations for acting, directing, and writing — his executive producer credit will land him a fourth bid once it is finalized next month — and he will try to claim one or more farewell trophies for “Barry,” which signed off its fourth and final season with 11 total nominations.

