Billboard 200: Karol G makes history as ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ debuts at #1

SZA‘s “SOS” has been dominant on the Billboard 200 albums chart, but for the tracking week that ended March 2, that collection was knocked down to number-two for only the second time since its release last fall. Karol G‘s “Mañana Será Bonito” debuted at number-one instead, making history in the process. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Bonito” launched with 94,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with most of its total (83,000) coming from its streaming performance. It’s a historic debut because it’s just the third all-Spanish-language album to reach number-one, following Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” and “Un Verano Sin Ti.” That makes this the first all-Spanish album by a woman to achieve the feat. And this was the best streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman.

“SOS” dropped to number-two, followed by two more album debuts: Gorillaz‘ “Cracker Island” got started at number-three and Yeat‘s “AfterLyfe” was in the number-four position. Rounding out the top five was Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights.”

This was an incredibly difficult chart to forecast in our weekly predictions contest. No one who placed their bets here in our predictions center saw “Bonito” coming. In fact, none of our users predicted it to debut anywhere in the top five (this is her first album to even crack the top 10). Similarly, no one predicted “Cracker Island” at number-three, and only three users thought it would debut anywhere in the top five. “AfterLyfe” wasn’t in our predictions center this week, but no one chose “None of these” for fourth place. And only one user guessed that “Midnights” would slip down to number-five. The only result our odds got right was “SOS” at number-two. Were you surprised by this week’s slew of top-five debuts?

