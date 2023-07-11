Billboard 200: Lil Uzi Vert (‘Pink Tape’) dethrones Morgan Wallen and ends long drought for hip-hop

Morgan Wallen‘s run at number-one on the Billboard 200 with his album “One Thing at a Time” may not be over yet, but it has been interrupted. For the tracking week that ended July 6, Lil Uzi Vert had the chart-topping set. Their “Pink Tape” debuted in the lead position with 167,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

It’s been a slow year for hip-hop, so much so that “Pink Tape” is the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 in 2023. What’s more, this is only the seventh album to top the chart in the entirety of this calendar year, and one of only five that was released in 2023. The other four were Tomorrow X Together‘s “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” Karol G‘s “Mañana Será Bonito,” Stray Kids‘ “5-Star,” and “One Thing at a Time.” The last hip-hop album to top the chart was Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” last December, which makes this the longest gap between hip-hop number-ones in 30 years.

That pushed “One Thing at a Time” back down to number-two, while Peso Pluma held on to number-three with his set “Génesis.” Taylor Swift was also stationary with “Midnights” at number-four. And Wallen’s unsinkable last album “Dangerous” returned to the top-five right behind her. In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users correctly predicted that “Pink Tape” would reign supreme and “One Thing” would drop to second place. “Génesis” was not yet in our predictions center for this week’s chart, but a few users correctly predicted “None of these” would land at number-three. “Midnights” and “Dangerous” took most of our users by surprise in fourth and fifth place. How did you do? Find out here.

