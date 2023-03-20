Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen on top for 2nd week, but TWICE and Miley Cyrus start off strong

Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” spent a second week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended on March 16. But that didn’t stop the Korean girl group TWICE or American pop star Miley Cyrus from achieving impressive numbers at number-two and number-three, respectively. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” achieved 259,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with most of its units coming from streaming. That makes Wallen unique among country musicians, who often get the lion’s share of their units from traditional sales. It certainly didn’t hurt his streaming numbers that “One Thing at a Time” includes a gargantuan 36 tracks, adding up to a runtime of almost two hours.

TWICE entered the chart at number-two with their album “Ready to Be,” which achieved 153,000 units mostly from record sales. Cyrus’s “Endless Summer Vacation” followed with 119,000 units that were more evenly split between sales and streams. Those were the best equivalent album units numbers for both artists. Rounding out the top five were SZA‘s “SOS” in fourth position and Karol G‘s “Mañana Será Bonito” in fifth.

In our weekly predictions contest, most users correctly predicted that Wallen would hold on to the top spot, though few anticipated he would achieve as many album units as he did. “Ready to Be” wasn’t in our predictions center this week, but one user still correctly predicted “None of these” for the number-two spot. Less than a handful of users anticipated that “Endless Summer Vacation” would wind up at number-three (most users predicted it to be a notch higher). Our odds were right, though, that “SOS” would place fourth. However, we missed number-five, betting on Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” instead of Karol G’s “Bonito.” How did you do forecasting this tricky week? Find out here.

